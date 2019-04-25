Glover Teixeira No Longer Wants To Fight ‘Brazilian Idol’ Shogun Rua

UFC light heavyweight Glover Teixeira is now content if he doesn’t face former champion Shogun Rua.

Following his win over Karl Roberson in January, Teixeira called out Shogun for a fight. However, the former title challenger was offered Ion Cutelaba instead, who will be facing him this weekend at UFC Fort Lauderdale.

As the Brazilian looks to get his second win in a row, he now no longer harbors a desire to face his fellow compatriot.

“I have Shogun as an idol in the sport,” Teixeira told MMA Junkie. “I like his style. He moves forward; he’s very dangerous. And I like to fight that type of style.

“But right now I don’t think (I want the fight). I want to have ‘Shogun’ as a friend. He’s a really cool guy. I think I’m going to forget that story of fighting him. I’ll fight other guys. Some Americans, Russians, and not a Brazilian idol.”

Respectful Callout

The callout, though, was always meant to be respectful. Such that Teixeira even spoke to Shogun about competing before that win over Roberson.

“I talked to him once, when we were on the same card,” Teixeira added. “I told him, ‘Shogun,’ this thing with me asking to fight you is because I admire you a lot. I think it’d be a great fight. But it’s not personal. I think professionally it’d be good for my career, and that’s it.’

“There really wasn’t anything personal. I think fighting him would be helpful professionally, to show on my record that I’ve fought one of the best in history.”

Meanwhile, Teixeira knows there’s work to do if he wants to get another title shot. A win over Cutelaba would put him on a winning streak for the first time since 2016, and the 39-year-old plans on taking things one step at a time.

“I know there are a lot of people in front of me,” Teixeira said. “Right now, I just want to get a streak going.”