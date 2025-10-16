GLORY COLLISION 8: Last Heavyweight Standing Final Set for December

The top kickboxing heavyweight on the planet will emerge from a compelling eight-man, one-night tournament grand prix around the holiday season. GLORY will promote their Last Heavyweight Standing tournament at COLLISION 8 as the final chapter of that story unfurls at the GelreDome soccer stadium on December 13th in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Over the course of a year, with a tournament field that initially had over 40 heavyweights, is now been whittled down to the final eight fighters. It all culminates in this one night where eight will enter but only one will emerge as the ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ when the dust settles.’

The early qualifying competitors, as of this writing, are Tariq Osaro, Mory Kromah, Anis Bouzid, and Nico Horta. On the heels of GLORY 104 last Saturday, Sofian Laidouni and Milos Cvjeticanin also punched their respective tickets into this heavy-hitting tournament structure.

An additional pair of wildcard entrants will be put out there to the public in the next couple of weeks, and Glory Kickboxing fans need to stay locked in to see which two standout heavyweights will also be lined up for the December GP.

GLORY 104: A deeper dive

Speaking of GLORY 104, that massive card transpired on Saturday night, October 11th, with a big championship change in the headliner. Tarik Khbabez captured the GLORY light heavyweight world title once again in a true barnburner versus Bahram Rajabzadeh. While the newly minted champion tasted the canvas in the opening round, Khbabez would rally to earn a majority decision at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He regained the strap that he lost earlier in 2025 in front of a global viewing audience on DAZN.

Further GLORY 104 full card results read as follows,