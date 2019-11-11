Gilbert Melendez Released From The UFC

Spread the word!













Gilbert Melendez has been released from the UFC. MMA Fighting confirmed an initial report from FightBookMMA. Melendez ends his UFC run on a five-fight losing streak that stretches back to 2014.

Melendez hasn’t won a fight since 2013 when he defeated Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision. Melendez joined the UFC in April of 2013, coming from Strikeforce as the lightweight champion. He was granted an immediate title shot at the UFC’s 155-pound title against Benson Henderson, coming up just short via split decision.

After his win over Sanchez, Melendez received another lightweight title opportunity, this time against Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Pettis submitted Melendez in the second round. That would mark the beginning of his five-fight losing streak.

In his last outing this past July, Melendez was bested by Arnold Allen via unanimous decision. With the defeat, the 37-year-old’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career remains in question.

What do you think about Melendez being let go from the UFC?