When Gilbert Burns was interviewed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto this week, he made it clear that he thinks his fellow welterweight contender Leon Edwards is a “coward” for not taking the Jorge Masvidal fight, especially after being hit backstage at an event a few years ago.

Masvidal recently revealed that he’s “moving on” from pursuing a bout with Edwards after the British fighter had turned down several offers to fight him. According to Burns, that was a cowardly move on Edwards’ part given their history. Burns said during the interview,

“I think stylistically (Masvidal) is a good fight for Leon Edwards. Bro, the guy hit you with a three-piece and a soda, and you’ve been asking for this fight for years. Now, the guy says yes, and you say no? Man, that guy’s a freaking coward.”

Here is the ESPN interview in full:

While many might agree with Burns’ disdain for Edwards at the moment, someone that knows a thing or two about title shots thinks otherwise. Daniel Cormier explained on his YouTube show DC & RC that Edwards should wait for a title shot, much like Burns and Masvidal did not so long ago.

“Why in the world should Leon Edwards now wanna look back to you guys?” said Cormier. “And I’m saying ‘you guys’ because Gilbert Burns, too. Gilbert Burns is guilty of this. (Masvidal and Burns) did not want to talk about Leon Edwards at all when they were the ones on the shortlist of a championship fight. Now, Leon is in that position and they wanna call him out. No, Leon. ‘Rocky’ ,get the title shot that you so justly deserve. Don’t waste your time.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, Edwards is adamant about waiting for his shot and fighting the winner of next month’s title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 15, 2021

While both sides make some sense to them, it’s hard to disagree with the amount of money and attention Edwards could get in a fight against Masvidal that favors him stylistically.

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns? Is Leon Edwards being a coward by refusing to fight Jorge Masvidal?