Gilbert Burns believes it was a blessing in disguise that he didn’t compete for the welterweight title as initially planned.

Burns was set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap in the UFC 251 headliner in July until he had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Instead, Jorge Masvidal stepped in on short notice and went on to suffer a unanimous decision defeat to Usman over five rounds.

While he was happy that Usman remained champion so he could attempt to dethrone him, the Brazilian admits it was hard to watch the event.

“I was watching that fight and I was almost in tears because when Masvidal was walking out to the fight, it was supposed to be me,” Burns told MMA Fighting. “When I saw him walking, it was supposed to be me.

“I held on because my kids were here but I almost cried watching Masvidal walking in. That was my chance. It was supposed to be me.”

However, that’s when hindsight kicked in.

With COVID-19 being a respiratory disease, Burns found that he still wasn’t at 100 percent even a month after testing positive. His cardio and conditioning were notably affected during this time.

“My energy level was not normal coming back,” Burns said. “It’s a long process. I was not at 100 percent [a month after testing positive].”

In the end, Burns sees it as a blessing that he didn’t end up fighting.

“I feel better that I didn’t fight,” Burns added. “I know that sounds weird but if I got that virus and for any reason tested negative, I was going into the fight and I wasn’t feeling good. Don’t get me wrong, even if I’m not feeling good, I’m going to fight anyways. I’m not going to pull out, especially for a title fight. I’m going to give my best. I don’t know if my best will be enough but I’ll never pull out of the fight.

“But to take me out and I got home and started getting sick, I definitely see it as a blessing.”

Luckily, Burns won’t have to wait much longer.

Despite initially being slated to fight at UFC 256 earlier this month, the welterweight title fight has reportedly been verbally agreed for UFC 258 which takes place February 13.

Do you think Burns can win the welterweight title against Usman?