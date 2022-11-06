Gilbert Burns responds to Neil Magny’s call out, applauds new record set at UFC Vegas 64

After a phenomenal showing at UFC Vegas 64 by Neil Magny, he didn’t hesitate in calling out former title-contender Gilbert Burns. ‘Durinho’ didn’t waste any time in replying to the challenge, and applauding Magny for his performance during his fight against Daniel Rodriguez.

Magny defeated Rodriguez via D’arce choke in the third round, which cemented his status as the holder of the most wins (20) in UFC welterweight history. This new record dethrones the previous holder, who was none other then the legend himself: Georges St. Pierre.

During the post-fight interview, Neil Magny broke down his reasoning for wanting a fight with Burns, citing his grappling prowess as an interesting enigma for him to test his skills against.

“Gilbert Burns is one of the toughest, or in my opinion, the best grappler in the division right now…” Magny began. “I feel like I did a lot of growing in that fight against Shavkat and I feel like challenging myself against a good grappler like Gilbert Burns is just going out there to show it.”

Gilbert Burns reponds to Neil Magny’s challenge

It didn’t take long for Burns to see and respond to the challenge, giving a reply online via Twitter. The Brazilian made sure to congratulate his fellow mixed martial artist though, and gave praise to Magny’s performance and new record.

“Congrats Neil Magny last time I heard UFC said I have an opponent for (Brazil), if he doesn’t show up, we can dance I’m in (100 percent) to make this Fight happen! For now great finish and congrats on your record!”

Right now, there’s no opponent set in stone to face ‘Durinho’ in Brazil, atleast to public knoweldge. Any UFC fight will typically be announced publically as soon as everything’s finalized, so this could be an indication that contracts haven’t been signed yet, meaning Magny may well be able to slip in and get the fight with Gilbert Burns that he is wanting.

Who do you want to see Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns fight next?