Gilbert Burns Plans To Submit Demian Maia Then Call out Colby Covington

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has boldly said he plans to submit BJJ wizard Demian Maia when the two square off at UFC Brasilia this weekend.

Once he becomes the first man to tap Maia, Burns says he will call out former 170lb title challenger Colby Covington and make him pay for talking so much “crap” about Brazil .

Speaking to BJPENN.com about his upcoming fight Burns explained how he believes his grappling skills match Maia’s and revealed his plan is to grapple in this fight, he said.

“I want to grapple him, and I have the skills to match his. I think even a decision win will put me in a good spot. But, a finish against Demian Maia will put me in a very good spot. As crazy as it sounds I plan to submit Maia, or like a ground and pound TKO. I see us grappling for the most part.”

Despite beleiveing a decision win would still put him in a good spot Burns is going for the finish on Saturday night and believes that will propel him into the top five at welterweight.

“It would put me in a beautiful spot in the division because he is a legend. He’s a future Hall of Famer. A decision win will put me like six or seven but a finish would put me top-five,” he said. “But, a finish over Maia puts me on a different level. I believe I will be able to get that finish.”

If he does get his hand raised Burns already knows exactly who he is calling out next. ‘Durinho’ like many is not a big fan of American standout Covington and plans to make him pay for bashing Brazil and people he respects.

“I am still focused on Maia but I really want to put my hands on Colby Covington. He talks so much crap about Brazil and I think it will be a great callout after I beat Maia. I don’t like what Colby has been saying about Kamaru (Usman), Brazil, and my former manager Glenn Robinson,” Burns concluded. “I want to put my hands on him sooner or later. If I finish Maia he has to accept it. I have my right hand and my jiu-jitsu and I can finish Colby if we fought. But, I am focused on Maia.”

Can Gilbert Burns submit Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia?