UFC Brasilia Poster Officially Revealed (Photo)

The official UFC Brasilia poster has been released, per the UFC Brasil Twitter account.

All the action will go down from the Ginásio Nilson Nelson arena in Brasília, Brazil on March 14. In the main event of the night, lightweights Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira will go head-to-head. Also, Demian Maia will be taking on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight co-main event. Other big names will be featured on the card such as Johnny Walker, Jussier Formiga, Brandon Moreno, Renato Moicano, and more.

Check out the official UFC Brasilia poster and card below.

Saiu o pôster oficial do #UFCBrasília 🇧🇷! Evento acontece em 14 de março, com o duelo entre @MoTownPhenom e @CharlesDoBronxs na luta principal.



Garanta já o seu ingresso ➡️https://t.co/OlPoxqXRaG pic.twitter.com/7rWQ5azL6x — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) February 3, 2020

UFC Brasilia

