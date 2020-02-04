UFC Brasilia Poster Officially Revealed (Photo)

The official UFC Brasilia poster has been released, per the UFC Brasil Twitter account.
All the action will go down from the Ginásio Nilson Nelson arena in Brasília, Brazil on March 14. In the main event of the night, lightweights Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira will go head-to-head. Also, Demian Maia will be taking on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight co-main event. Other big names will be featured on the card such as Johnny Walker, Jussier Formiga, Brandon Moreno, Renato Moicano, and more.
Check out the official UFC Brasilia poster and card below.
UFC Brasilia
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
- Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Johnny Walker
- Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno
- Women’s strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas
- Welterweight: Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Bantamweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya
- Women’s bantamweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki
- Women’s flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
- Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia
- Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi
- Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Bruno Silva
- Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Renato Moicano
What do you think about the UFC Brasilia poster and card?