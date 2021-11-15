Gilbert Burns wants another shot at welterweight gold but is not ruling out a fight against the division’s dangerman Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Durinho’ who currently holds a UFC record of 12-4, is coming off one of his most impressive wins with a victory over UFC veteran Stephen Thompson with his previous fight being a loss to champion Kamaru Usman for the 170lb title.

Gilbert Burns Believes His Fellow Title Contenders Are Ducking Him

Speaking to MMA Junkie Burns has expressed his desire for a fight with Colby Covington who is coming off a second loss to Usman, both fighters being highly ranked in the division this fight does seem perfect for the both of them.

“For Colby, the perfect would be me,” Burns said. “That’s the fight that I want. He knows that I want it. But when it’s the time to call out a guy, when it’s time to pick an opponent, they don’t pick me. I think they know why. Leon (Edwards) never says my name. Colby never says my name. (Jorge) Masvidal never says my name. It’s for a reason, and they know why.

“I do know I lost that title fight, but I’ve been doing a lot of great things in that division, and they know that. So that’s what I’m looking at. I’ll be ready. Colby, Masvidal, Leon, even Khamzat in the future – that’s a great option for me. I never say no for a fight. I still believe (Khamzat has) got to do a little bit more work, but I’m still open to fight any one of these guys.”

Burns has been impressed by Chimaev and is open to taking on the undefeated prospect in the near future.

“I think so. I think he’s real,” Burns said. “I think he’s been tested. People say, ‘Oh, no. He’s just no.’ I think he fought a couple of good fighters. And the other thing, too, the way he beat them.

“Sometimes people don’t understand the matchmaker. Sometimes they feed you. They want new contenders. They want new stars, and they feed a couple guys. But sometimes they don’t destroy the guys the way they should. Even the matchmaker is just like, ‘Hey, feed that guy. He don’t want to eat.’ But he’s been doing a great job, you know, and I think he’s real.

“I think I’m going to face him very soon. I think he needs one more win, and I think he’ll have (the win). And if things keep going like that, like Colby doesn’t even say my name, Masvidal, Leon. Why not? I’ll give him the opportunity.”

Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm with him only having four fights

He first put himself on notice through his debut as a middleweight at UFC Fight Night 172 against John Phillips, winning the bout by submission and out striking his opponent 124 to 2.

Then as a welterweight and at UFC Fight Night 174 ten days after his debut, he would fight Rhys Mckee, winning the fight by TKO out striking him 68-0.

Finally, Borz most recent fight was against highly-ranked welterweight Li Jinglianang which he would win once again in the first round by submission landing him in the top 1- of the welterweight rankings

On Sunday, it was reported that talks are currently ongoing for a fight between Burns and Chimaev.

