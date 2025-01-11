Gilbert Burns knows he’s in must-win situation against Michael Morales

Ahead of a heavily rumored showdown with Michael Morales, Gilbert Burns has made it clear that he knows he needs to get back in the win column.

For many years now, Gilbert Burns has been a big fan favorite in the UFC‘s welterweight division. He’s fought some of the best of the best, and he’s even challenged for the championship belt. Alas, in recent times, the 38-year-old has hit a bad run of form, leaving many to wonder how much he’s got left in the tank.

The expectation is that his next bout will come against undefeated sensation Michael Morales. Ahead of his proposed showdown with the 25-year-old at UFC 314, Gilbert Burns spoke candidly about his recent run – as well as what’s to come.

Gilbert Burns admits he’s in must-win situation

“I think the guy’s very good,” Burns said of Morales on his “Show Me The Money” podcast. “High-level. He’s 17-0 18-0, maybe? Crazy finishes. He’s very tough, very good, very athletic. Looks very athletic.

“I started watching his fights a little bit just in case. The fight’s not officially a done deal, but I think it’s going to play (out). I think it’s a tough fight for me. Tough fight for him as well, I think, but as (Renato) ‘Money’ Moicano says, ‘I cannot afford to lose, bro.’”

“It’s been three already,” Burns said. “The injury against Belal, then the knockout against JDM, then the last one for me, which was a hard one to swallow. I put a crazy amount of work, and I couldn’t show anything. I had a bad weight cut. No excuses. Shout out to Sean Brady – he did great.

“No excuse: The guy beat me, but I couldn’t perform the way I wanted. So now, I’m going to do everything in my power to perform. I don’t care. I want to show up in that fight. I’m not even looking at the three losses, I just want to show up.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie