Gilbert Burns called out a number of names, but it’s Jorge Masvidal that interests him the most.

Burns returned to the win column with a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson in their UFC 264 co-main event last night. While it wasn’t the prettiest fight, Burns got the job done against one of the top welterweight contenders.

In his post-fight interview, “Durinho” called out three names in particular — Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. While Diaz is out of the question as per UFC president Dana White, the other two could very well be potential next opponents for Burns.

The Brazilian’s preference, however, is Masvidal and given the latter’s new star power, Burns wants the money to be right as well.

“I just took the ‘NMF’ (Nicest Mother F*cker) belt, I can take the ‘BMF’ (Baddest Mother F*cker) belt,” Burns said at the evening’s post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “If Leon wants, he can get it; if Nate wants, he can get it. I know I just got a title shot, I can’t ask for another title shot, I don’t believe they’re gonna give it to me, so I want to keep working. I want to keep staying disciplined, keep getting better. I need to find that balance to stay disciplined but at the same time get a finish. Just gonna keep working. Give me any one of these guys.

“The only thing is I like the Masvidal fight a lot, but he just got two losses. He make a lot of money, so [they] gotta give me an extra check to fight him. I fight Masvidal next, but put me on a pay-per-view card and I’ll fight him, it’s gonna be a crazy one.”

It would certainly be a great fight. However, it mainly depends on whether Masvidal would be reciprocative to such a matchup.

Would you want to see Burns vs. Masvidal next? Who wins?