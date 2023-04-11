Gilbert Burns has issued an apology to Jorge Masvidal after accusing the Miami native of ‘greasing’ for their UFC 287 co-main event on Saturday night.

Burns scored a decisive unanimous decision victory prompting ‘Gamebred’ to call it a career following four-straight losses inside the Octagon. However, ‘Durinho’ attracted much more attention than he bargained for when he accused Masvidal of ‘greasing’ before their contest during his UFC 287 post-fight press conference appearance.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal vehemently denied the accusations, suggesting that Burns’ grapple-heavy strategy failed to get a finish thanks to his own ‘sh*tty technique.’ It didn’t take Gilbert Burns long to walk back his comments in a video released online.

Gilbert Burns Can’t Prove the Accusations He Levied Against Jorge Masvidal

“I would like to take a moment to apologize to Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, Burns said. “The things that I said after the fight at the press conference for UFC 287, I said that he [used] lotion and I said it too much. I cannot prove that and I would like to send my apologies to Jorge and his team and take everything I said [back]. I hope he accepts my apologies.

“What I did was wrong and I have no proof that he did that and I don’t want to take nothing away from him,” Burns continued. “The guy’s a warrior 52 pro fights. I hope you have a good retirement and I hope you accept my apologies. Thank you guys.”

With his win on Saturday night, Gilbert Burns is ready for another crack at the UFC welterweight title. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, ‘Durinho’ demanded to be the next man up once reigning champion Leon Edwards and top contender Colby Covington settle their business this summer. Rumored to take place in July when the promotion returns to London, Burns plans on being the official backup for the welterweight title tilt should either fighter be forced to withdraw from the contest on short notice.