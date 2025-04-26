David Onama Outworks Giga Chikadze to Score Fourth Straight Win Inside the Octagon – UFC Kansas City Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama - UFC Kansas City Highlights

David Onama extended his unbeaten streak to four with a solid showing against the always dangerous Giga Chikadze at UFC Kansas City on Saturday night.

Chikadze spent the majority of the opening round utilizing his footwork and lightning-fast kicks to keep Onama at bay. However, Onama connected with the best strike of the round, clocking Chikadze with a nasty right hand that had the Georgian backpedaling.

gettyimages 2212166222 612x612 1

With less than a minute to go in the round, Chikadze gave Onama his receipt, landing a thudding right hand of his own. With Onama retreating, Chikadze moved in looking for the kill, but that allowed Onama to clinch up and score a late takedown, finishing the round on top.

READ MORE:  Abus Magomed lands forgettable decision win over Michel Pereira in lacklustre fight - UFC Kansas City Highlights

Perhaps recognizing how easy it was to take Chikadze down, Onama did exactly that in the second stanza, putting Chikadze’s back on the mat and maintaining control for a majority of the round.

gettyimages 2212166026 612x612 1

The third round saw Chikadze and Onama go back to slugging it out. Onama landed a nice left hand to get things started, but it was Chikadze who appeared to be the more aggressive of the two fighters. With a couple of minutes left in the fight, Onama shot in for a takedown and dragged Chikadze down to the mat with ease. On his way in, there appeared to be a clash of heads between the two, but it didn’t appear to impact either fighter.

READ MORE:  Ian Garry Unleashes Fiery Rant on Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman: 'They're Not Fighters Anymore'
gettyimages 2212166272 612x612 1

Chikadze nearly worked his way back up with less than a minute left, but Onama worked him right back down and stayed on top until the final horn.

Official Result: David Onama def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama at UFC Kansas City:

READ MORE:  Tai Tuivasa Steps Into the Cannabis Ring - UFC Star Launches Bam Bam Budz

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts