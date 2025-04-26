David Onama Outworks Giga Chikadze to Score Fourth Straight Win Inside the Octagon – UFC Kansas City Highlights

David Onama extended his unbeaten streak to four with a solid showing against the always dangerous Giga Chikadze at UFC Kansas City on Saturday night.

Chikadze spent the majority of the opening round utilizing his footwork and lightning-fast kicks to keep Onama at bay. However, Onama connected with the best strike of the round, clocking Chikadze with a nasty right hand that had the Georgian backpedaling.

With less than a minute to go in the round, Chikadze gave Onama his receipt, landing a thudding right hand of his own. With Onama retreating, Chikadze moved in looking for the kill, but that allowed Onama to clinch up and score a late takedown, finishing the round on top.

Perhaps recognizing how easy it was to take Chikadze down, Onama did exactly that in the second stanza, putting Chikadze’s back on the mat and maintaining control for a majority of the round.

The third round saw Chikadze and Onama go back to slugging it out. Onama landed a nice left hand to get things started, but it was Chikadze who appeared to be the more aggressive of the two fighters. With a couple of minutes left in the fight, Onama shot in for a takedown and dragged Chikadze down to the mat with ease. On his way in, there appeared to be a clash of heads between the two, but it didn’t appear to impact either fighter.

Chikadze nearly worked his way back up with less than a minute left, but Onama worked him right back down and stayed on top until the final horn.

Official Result: David Onama def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama at UFC Kansas City: