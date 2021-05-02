#14 UFC featherweight contender, Giga Chikadze may have just lodged the most high-profile win of his professional mixed martial arts career — stopping veteran, Cub Swanson with an opening round liver kick.

Extending his undefeated streak to six-fights in the Octagon, Chikadze managed to land a stiff liver kick on Swanson with just over a minute elasped in the first round, drawing a noticable reaction from division staple, Swanson. Eventually dropping to his knees, Swanson was met by a flurry of ground strikes from the Georgian — with referee, Jason Herzog calling a halt to the action.

During his post-fight interview with UFC lightweight contender, Paul Felder, Chikadze voiced his interest in a showdown against former featherweight champion, Max Holloway. And if not the Hawaiian next, Chikadze suggested a pairing against New England Cartel feature, Calvin Kattar.

Check out Chikadze’s massive body kick win over Swanson below.

🚨 GIGA KICK ALERT 🚨@giga_chikadze sent Cub Swanson to the canvas 😤 #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/TzNPMW9TFY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 2, 2021