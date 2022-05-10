Gi size charts are some of the most confusing size charts to navigate through. They’re supposed to help direct you towards your Gi size, but they’re not all the same.

Each Gi company uses their own variations of Gi size charts and they don’t all fit the same. That is why we have put together a list of Gi size charts from each major Gi company.

We also added a section detailing the different types of Gi size charts for men, women, and kids.

What does a Gi size chart consist of?

BJJ Gi companies make their Gi sizes by doing 3 different measurements. Those are:

Height

Width

Weight

The different Gi size charts

Originally there were only Gi size charts that were designed for men. But as BJJ has expanded, so have the size charts as women and kids got their own size charts. Here is a quick explanation for each Gi size chart.

Men’s Gi size chart

The first Gi size charts were designed for men that are represented by the letter A for adults. Generally going from A1-A5 and then later on more sizes would be added depending on the BJJ Gi company.

As time has passed, different BJJ Gi companies have added different sizes to their Gi size charts

Women’s Gi size chart

As more women began participating in Jiu Jitsu training, many BJJ Gi companies realized women couldn’t wear their men’s Gis. These companies had to create a whole new line of BJJ Gis that would correctly fit women.

These sizes would be categorized under the letter W for women. Making W0 to W5 Gis and everything in between depending on the company.

Kids Gi Size Chart

Then along with women, more kids began participating in Jiu Jitsu training, which prompted more companies to make kids Gis. Unfortunately BJJ Gi companies do not use the same letter to categorize their kids Gis.

Depending on the company, they use various letters from C, K, and M to categorize kids BJJ gis.

Do all Gis fit the same?

No. Different Gi design their Gis differently from each other and will hardly ever fit the same. These companies also make certain types of Gis that have a very distinct fit that isn’t the same as other Gis. An athletic fit Shoyoroll Gi will not fit the same as an old school heavy Atama BJJ Gi.

Different types of BJJ Gis.

BJJ Gi companies make all different styles of Gis that fit differently and usually come with their own size charts. Here is a quick rundown of the different types of BJJ Gis.

Single Weave(Beginner Gis)

Single weave Gis or beginner Gis are the type of Gis that is the first kind you purchase. They’re made from cheaper materials and have a tendency to shrink after you first wash them.

Lightweight(Summer) Gis

Lightweight or Summer Gis are the preferred type of BJJ Gis for those that live in hotter climates. They usually weigh less than 400gsm and are fresher, but like single weave Gis tend to shrink and can tear easier.

Competition Gi

These are the top notch styles of BJJ Gis that you would use for competitions. Gi companies offer them in a variety of sizes and they are designed to fit perfectly and last a long time.

Premium Gis

Along with Competition Gis, premium Gis are the best made of all the types of BJJ Gis. They’re made from the best materials and have a tailor made feel to perfectly fit you.

Variant Gi Sizes

As BJJ Gi companies have evolved, so has the Gi sizes they make. Many Gi companies now make alternative Gi sizes to go along with their regular sizes, which are lanky and husky fits.

Lanky(Tall) Fits

Lanky or tall fits are alternate sizes made for a taller grappler. They may be the weight of an A1 size, but the length is too short for them. This is why many companies will make A1-L, A2-L, and A3-L sizes to meet the needs of taller grapplers.

Stocky Fits

Another type of alternate sizes are those for stocky grapplers that are short, but have wide frames. Companies will even make Gis designed for stocky grapplers like how Tatami made their Estilo 6.0 Gis.

Are the Gi size charts the same for all Gi companies?

No and that’s what adds to the confusion of trying to understand Gi size charts. Each Gi company has their own Gi size chart that is completely different from the other.

For Example, let’s say you buy an A1 Gi from Fuji and another A1 Gi from Storm Kimonos. They most likely won’t fit the same. This is why you really have to choose brands you know will fit right and stick with them.

Gi Size Chart List

The number of Gi size charts are so diverse that we have listed many below from the top BJJ companies. Be sure to read all of the size charts below before purchasing a Gi from one of these companies. That way, you’ll know exactly what size you’ll need before buying one.

Tatami Gi Size Chart

Tatami Fightwear is a very popular brand that makes top notch Gis at a reasonable price. They currently make Gis in seven different sizes from A0 to A6. Check out their in depth chart to see what your Gi size is for the Tatami brand.

Classic and Tank Measurements

Please use the chart to estimate the correct size you will need.

A0 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 A 157 158 162 171 178 185 189 B 75 76 80 83 88 91 92 C 53 54 56 61 65 69 74 D 90 92 95 99 102 106 110 E 54 58 62 65 67 69 72

NOTE: Please allow 1-2cm Discrepancy for all areas.

Height Feet

& Inches Height in CM Weight (lb) 121 132 143 154 165 176 187 198 209 220 231 243 254 265 276 287 298 309 5’4″ 5’5″ A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 165 5’6″ A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 167.5 5’7″ A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 170 5’8″ A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 173 5’9″ A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A3 175.7 5’10” A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A4 A4 A4 178 5’11” A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A4 A4 A4 A4 180 6′ A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 183 6’1″ A3 A3 A3 A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 A5 A5 185.5 6’2″ A3 A3 A3 A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 A5 A5 188 6’3″ A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 A5 A4 A5 A5 190.5 6’4″ A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 A5 A5 A5 A5 193 6’5″ A4 A4 A4 A4 A4 A5 A5 A5 A5 A5 195.5 6’6″ A5 A5 A5 198 6’7″ 201 Weight (Kilo) 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 110 115 120 125 130 135 140

Elite Sports Gi Size Chart

Elite Sports is one of the most popular brands for grapplers that want a more affordable brand of Gi. They currently make over 10 Gi sizes that are sure to fit BJJ students of any size and shape.

Size Height Weight (lbs) Wingspan Trouser Height A0 4’10” – 5’1″ 95 -110 61.5″ 35″ A1 5’2″ – 5’5″ 110 – 140 63″ 37.5″ A2 5’5″ -5’9″ 140 – 170 64″ 38″ A2L 5’10” -6’0″ 140 – 170 67″ 41″ A2H 5’5″ – 5’9″ 170 – 190 66″ 37.5″ A3 5’9″ – 6’1″ 170 – 200 67″ 39″ A3L 6’2″ -6’4″ 170 – 200 70.5″ 42.5″ A3H 5’9″ -6’1″ 200 – 220 69″ 39″ A4 6′ – 6’4″ 200 – 250 70.5″ 42″ A5 6′ – 6’4″ 225 – 275 75″ 43″

93 Brand Gi Size Chart

93 Brand has carved out a niche for themselves within the Jiu Jitsu community making Gis that fit just right. They currently produce their Gis in 11 sizes that includes variations to A1, A2, and A3 sizes.

Size to Buy Your Height Your Weight (lbs) a0 5’0″ – 5’4″ 110 -140 a1F 5’4″ – 5’8″ 120 – 140 a1 5’4″ – 5’8″ 140 – 165 a1L 5’6″ – 5’11” 135 – 165 a2 5’9″ -6’0″ 165 -185 a2L 5’11” – 6’2″ 160 – 185 a2H 5’8″ – 6’0″ 210 – 240 a3 5’11” -6’2″ 190 – 220 a3L 6’2″ -6’5″ 195 – 225 a4 6’2″ – 6’4″ 220 – 260 a5 6’4″ -6’7″ 250 -275 93 Brand “Goose” Jiu Jitsu Gi

Fuji Men’s Gi Size Chart

Fuji is the one of the longest running grappling companies in the world that started out making Judo Gis. They currency make 11 different Gi sizes that includes alterations in A2 and A3 sizes.

Size Height Weight A B A0 4’10” – 5’1″ 95 -110 lbs 61.5″ 35″ A1 5’2″ -5’5″ 110 -140 lbs 63″ 37.5″ A2 5’5″ – 5’9″ 140 -170 lbs 64″ 38″ A2L 5’10” – 6′ 140 -170 lbs 67″ 41″ A2H 5’5″ – 5’9″ 170 – 190 lbs 66″ 37.5″ A3 5’9″ -6’1″ 170 – 200 lbs 67″ 39″ A3L 6’2″ – 6’4″ 170 – 200 lbs 70.5″ 42.5″ A3H 5’9″ -6’1″ 200 -220 lbs 69″ 39″ A4 6′ – 6’4″ 200 -250 lbs 70.5″ 42″ A5 6′ – 6’4″ 225 – 275 lbs 75″ 43″ A6 6’2″ -6-6″ 250 – 300 lbs 75″ 43.5″

Shoyoroll Gi Size Chart

Shoyoroll is one of the first BJJ Gi companies to make modified Gi sizes that they sold in small batches. Many BJJ practitioners love the company and jump at the chance to get a new Gi from Shoyoroll. They make standard size Gis along with husky fit, tall fit, and athletic fit sizes.

Standard Chart

Size Height (inch) Weight (lbs) A0 5’0″ – 5’4″ 110 – 140 A1 5’4″ – 5’8″ 140 – 165 A2 5’8″ – 6’0″ 165 – 195 A3 5’11” – 6’3″ 195 – 230 A4 6’2″ – 6’5″ 225 – 250 A5 6’5″ – 6’8″ 250 – 270

Husky Chart

Size Height (inch) Weight (lbs) A0H 5’3″ -5’7″ 165 – 185 A2H 5’6″ – 6’0″ 220 -260 A3H 5’8″ – 6’0″ 195 – 225

Long Chart

Size Height (inch) Weight (lbs) A1L 5’6″ – 5’11” 135 – 165 A2L 5’11” – 6’3″ 165 – 190 A3L 6’3″ – 6’6″ 170 – 205

Fitted Chart

Size Height (inch) Weight (lbs) A00F 4’8″ – 5’0″ 85 – 100 A0F 5’0″ – 5’4″ 100 -125 A1F 5’4″ – 5’7″ 120 -140 A2F 5’7″ – 5’10” 140 -160

Venum Gi Size Chart

Venum is more known for their striking gloves and Muay Thai apparel, but they do make quality BJJ Gis. They currently make 7 Gi sizes that includes two tweener sizes between sizes A1 and A2.

Size Sleeves Length (cm) Sleeves Length (inches) Apparel Size Match Weight (kg) Weight (lbs) User Size (cm) User Size (inches) AO 146 57,5 XS Less than

50kg Less than

110lbs 150 – 156 4’11” – 5’1″ A1 152 60 S 50 to 64 110 to 141 157 – 163 5’1″ – 5’4″ A1,5 158 62 S/M 57 to 71 126 to 156,5 164 – 170 5’4″ -5’6″ A2 166 65 M 65 to 77 143 to 170 171 – 177 5’6″ -5’9″ A2,5 172 68 M/L 71 to 95 156,5 to 209,5 178 – 184 5’9″ -6′ A3 178 70 L 88 to 102 194 to 225 185 – 191 6’1″ -6’3″ A4 184 72,5 XL/XXL 102 to 113 225 to 249 192 & more 6’3″ & more

Hayabusa Gi Size Chart

Hayabusa is known for making high end combat sports products, which also includes a ew BJJ Gis. Their Gi size chart currently has 6 different sizes from A0 to A5.

Size Height Weight Wing Span Jacket Width Jacket Length Pant Waist Pant Length A0 5’0″ – 5’4″ 110lbs – 140lbs 59″ 22″ 28″ 18″ 37″ A1 5’4″ – 5’8″ 140lbs – 165lbs 62″ 23″ 29″ 19″ 38.5″ A2 5’8″ – 5’11” 165lbs – 190lbs 65″ 24″ 30″ 20″ 40″ A3 5’11” – 6’2″ 190lbs – 215lbs 68″ 25″ 31″ 21″ 42″ A4 6’2″ – 6’5″ 215lbs – 240lbs 71″ 26″ 32″ 22″ 44″ A5 6’5″ – 6’8″ 240lbs – 270lbs 74″ 27″ 33″ 23″ 46″

Korral Gi Size Chart

Korral is an old school BJJ Gi company that still makes the same four sizes like they always have. This chart isn’t the best, but this is how they measure their Gis in inches.

Measurements

in Inches AO A1 A2 A3 A 20.87 21.65 22.44 23.23 B 22.44 22.83 23.22 24.01 C 17.71 18.50 19.29 2007 D 26.77 27.55 28.74 29.52 E 21.25 22.04 22.83 23.62 F 35.03 36.22 37.79 39.37

Sanabul Gi Size Charts

Sanabul makes everything within the combat sports world at an affordable price, which includes BJJ Gis. They have a classic Gi size chart that goes from A0 to A4.

5’1″ 5’2″ 5’3″ 5’4″ 5’5″ 5’6″ 5’7″ 5’8″ 5’9″ 5’10” 5’11” 6’0″ 6’1″ 6’2″ 6’3″ 6’4″ 6’5″ 115 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 120 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 125 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 130 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A1 A1 135 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A1 A1 A1 140 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 145 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 150 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 155 lbs A0 A0 A0 A0 A0 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 160 lbs A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 165 lbs A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A2 170 lbs A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A2 175 lbs A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 180 lbs A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 185 lbs A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 190 lbs A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A4 195 lbs A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A4 200 lbs A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A4 205 lbs A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A4 210 lbs A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A4 215 lbs A2 A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A4 220 lbs A2 A2 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A4 225 lbs A2 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A4 230 lbs A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A3 A4 235 lbs A3 A3 A3 A3 A4 A4 240 lbs A3 A3 A4 A4 A4 245 lbs A3 A3 A4 A4 A4 250 lbs A4 A4 A4 255 lbs A4 A4 260 lbs A4 A4 265 lbs A4 A4 270 lbs A4

Moya Brand

Moya Brand has established a loyal following of customers that love their Gis. They currently make 10 different sizes, which includes 3 variations to sizes A1, A2, and A3.

Size Weight Height A0 115 – 140 lbs 5’1″ – 5’4″ A0L 115 – 145 lbs 5’4″ – 5’7″ A1 140 – 165 lbs 5’4″ – 5’8″ A1L 135 – 165 lbs 5’7″ – 5’11” A2 165 – 200 lbs 5’8″ – 6’0″ A2L 165 – 190 lbs 5’11” – 6’3″ A3 200 – 230 lbs 6’0″ – 6’3″ A3L 165 – 210 lbs 6’3″ – 6’6″ A4 230 – 250 lbs 6’2″ – 6’4″ A5 250 – 275 lbs 6’4″ – 6’7″

Kingz Gi Size Chart

Kingz Kimonos sponsors some of the top BJJ athletes in the world and makes a solid Gi. Their size chart currently consists of 11 different sizes with variations for wider and taller grapplers.

Size Weight Height A0 140 – 155 lbs 5’3″ – 5’5″ A1 155 – 170 lbs 5’5″ – 5’7″ A1L 155 – 175 lbs 5’7″ – 5’10” A2 170 – 190 lbs 5’7″ – 5’10” A2L 170 – 190 lbs 5’10” – 6’2″ A2H 220 – 245 lbs 5’7″ – 5’10” A3 190 – 225 lbs 5’10” – 6’2″ A3L 190 – 225 lbs 6’1″ – 6’4″ A3H 230 – 260 lbs 5’10” – 6’2″ A4 230 – 260 lbs 6’1″ – 6’4″ A5 260 – 300 lbs 6’2″ – 6’5″

Gameness Gi Size Chart

Gameness is another old school brand that has evolved and now makes various Gi sizes. As of now, Gameness makes Gis in 10 different Gi sizes and 2 alternative sizes they offer for their pearl Gis.

Size Weight (lbs) Weight (kg) Height (inches) Height (cm) A0 100 – 130 lbs 45 – 58 kg 4’11” – 5’3″ 149 – 160 cm A1 130 – 165 lbs 58 – 74 kg 5’3″ – 5’7″ 160 – 170 cm A2 165 – 190 lbs 74 – 86 kg 5’6″ – 5’9″ 167 – 175 cm A2S* 175 – 215 lbs 79 – 97 kg 5’7″ – 5’10” 170 – 177 cm A3 190 – 215 lbs 86 – 97 kg 5’10” – 6’2″ 177 – 187 cm A3L* 190 – 245 lbs 86 – 111 kg 6’2″ – 6’6″ 187 – 198 cm A4 170 – 240 lbs 77 – 108 kg 6’2″ – 6’4″ 187 -193 cm A5 210 – 275 lbs 95 – 124 kg 6’4″ – 6’6″ 193 – 198 cm A6 240 – 325 lbs 108 – 147 kg 6’5″+ 195+ cm A7* 325+ lbs 147+ kg 6’7″+ 200+ cm *Pearl Only

Maeda Brand Gi Size Chart

Maeda is another quality BJJ company that has been on the scene for a while. They currently make 8 different Gi sizes, including an A1L, A2, and A3 for taller grapplers.

Size Weight (lbs) Weight (kg) Height (inches) Height (cm) A0 110 – 140 lbs 45 -64 kg 5’0″ – 5’4″ 152 -163 cm A1 140 – 165 lbs 64 – 75 kg 5’4″ – 5’8″ 163 – 178 cm A1L 135 – 165 lbs 61 – 75 kg 5’6″ – 5’11” 168 – 180 cm A2 165 – 195 lbs 75 – 88 kg 5’8″ – 6’0″ 173 – 183 cm A2L 160 – 195 lbs 73 – 88kg 5’10” – 6’2″ 178 – 188 cm A3 195 – 225 lbs 88 – 102 kg 5’11” – 6’3″ 180 -191 cm A3L 190 – 225 lbs 86 – 102 kg 6’1″ – 6’5″ 191 – 196 cm A4 225 – 250 lbs 102 – 113 kg 6’2″ – 6’5″ 188 – 196 cm

Hypnotik Gi Size Chart

Hypnotik is known for making athletic fit style Gis that usually fit just right. They make 5 different Gi sizes and provide a really in depth Gi size chart for you to find your size.

Badboy Gi Size Chart

Badboy is another old school brand that still makes Gis in sizes A0 to A5. Their Gi size chart shows both the metric and imperial measuring systems.

Size Height (cm) Weight (kg) A0 152 – 165 cm 49 – 63,5 kg A1 166 – 177 cm 64 – 75 kg A2 178 – 181 cm 76 – 86 kg A3 182 – 185 cm 87 – 97,5 kg A4 186 – 192 cm 98 – 109 kg A5 193 – 198 cm 110 – 122,5 kg

Atama Gi Size Charts

The old and dependable Atama brand has evolved with the times. They make Gis in 7 different sizes, which includes A1-L and A2-L for taller grapplers. Their Gi size chart is also really in depth, so you can see exactly what your size is.

Height (ft) Height (m) Size Weight (lbs) Weight (kg) 5’3″ – 5’8″ 1.60 – 1.72 A1 110 – 140 50 – 64 5’6″ – 5’10” 1.67 – 1.78 A1-L 130 – 145 59 – 65 5’7″ – 6’0″ 1.70 – 1.83 A2 141 – 176 63 – 80 5’10” – 6’2″ 1.78 – 1.88 A2-L 170 – 190 77 – 86 5’10 – 6’3″ 1.78 – 1.91 A3 176 – 209 80 – 95 6’2″ – 6’5″ 1.87 – 1.95 A4 200 – 250 90 -113 6’5″ – 6’9″ 1.96 – 2.05 A5 251 – 280 (+) 113 -127 (+)

Size A1 A1-L A2 A2-L A3 A4 Sleeve 1 16cm 17cm 18cm 18cm 18cm 19cm Sleeve 2 25cm 26cm 27cm 28cm 29cm 31cm Length 158cm 166cm 170cm 172cm 182cm 184cm Height 73cm 79cm 80cm 82cm 83cm 86cm

Size A1 A1-L A2 A2-L A3 A4 Length 51cm 52cm 53cm 54cm 55cm 58cm Height 92cm 96cm 97cm 100cm 102cm 105cm

Scramble

Scramble makes slimmer more athletic fit Gis that fit snuggly. But out of the 8 Gi sizes they make, your sure to find one that fits just right.

A0 A1 A1L A2 A2L A3 A3L A4 A 150 161 167 168 172 173 178 179 B 72 75 76 80 81 83 84 86 C 50 51 51 54 54 57 57 60 D 93 96 96 100 102 103 104 106 FLAT MEASUREMENTS (CM)

Ronin Gi Size Chart

The east coast based Ronin makes 8 different sizes and 3 variations for taller grapplers. Check out their Gi size chart to see what your size is in a Ronin Gi.

Weight Height A1 110 – 150 lbs 5’3″ – 5’7″ A1L 150 – 165 lbs 5’6″ – 5’9″ A2 165 – 190 lbs 5’6″ – 5’11” A2L 165 – 195 lbs 5’11” – 6’3″ A3 190 – 225 lbs 5’11” -6’2″ A3L 195 – 230 lbs 6’2″ – 6’4″ A4 225 – 245 lbs 6’0″ – 6’4″ A5 245 -270 lbs 6’2″ – 6’7″

A B C D E F G H A1 156 69 58 75 16 54 27 97 A1L 167 75 58 78 16 54 27 103 A2 177 77 62 80 17 56 28 103 A2L 174 78 62 82 17 56 28 108 A3 177 79 66 82 18 60 30 108 A3L 182 80 66 84 18 60 30 113 A4 183 81 71 90 20 65 32 113 A5 189 84 77 90 21 70 34 113

