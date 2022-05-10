Home Blog

Gi Size Chart

By
David Wray
-
Gi Size Chart
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Gi size charts are some of the most confusing size charts to navigate through. They’re supposed to help direct you towards your Gi size, but they’re not all the same.

Each Gi company uses their own variations of Gi size charts and they don’t all fit the same. That is why we have put together a list of Gi size charts from each major Gi company.

We also added a section detailing the different types of Gi size charts for men, women, and kids.

What does a Gi size chart consist of?

BJJ Gi companies make their Gi sizes by doing 3 different measurements. Those are:

  • Height 
  • Width
  • Weight

The different Gi size charts

Originally there were only Gi size charts that were designed for men. But as BJJ has expanded, so have the size charts as women and kids got their own size charts. Here is a quick explanation for each Gi size chart.

Men’s Gi size chart 

The first Gi size charts were designed for men that are represented by the letter A for adults. Generally going from A1-A5 and then later on more sizes would be added depending on the BJJ Gi company.

As time has passed, different BJJ Gi companies have added different sizes to their Gi size charts

Women’s Gi size chart 

As more women began participating in Jiu Jitsu training, many BJJ Gi companies realized women couldn’t wear their men’s Gis. These companies had to create a whole new line of BJJ Gis that would correctly fit women.

These sizes would be categorized under the letter W for women. Making W0 to W5 Gis and everything in between depending on the company.

READ MORE:  Danaher Death Squad - The Jiu Jitsu Story

Kids Gi Size Chart

Then along with women, more kids began participating in Jiu Jitsu training, which prompted more companies to make kids Gis. Unfortunately BJJ Gi companies do not use the same letter to categorize their kids Gis.

Depending on the company, they use various letters from C, K, and M to categorize kids BJJ gis.

Do all Gis fit the same?

No. Different Gi design their Gis differently from each other and will hardly ever fit the same. These companies also make certain types of Gis that have a very distinct fit that isn’t the same as other Gis. An athletic fit Shoyoroll Gi will not fit the same as an old school heavy Atama BJJ Gi.

Different types of BJJ Gis.

BJJ Gi companies make all different styles of Gis that fit differently and usually come with their own size charts. Here is a quick rundown of the different types of BJJ Gis.

Single Weave(Beginner Gis)

Single weave Gis or beginner Gis are the type of Gis that is the first kind you purchase. They’re made from cheaper materials and have a tendency to shrink after you first wash them.

Lightweight(Summer) Gis

Lightweight or Summer Gis are the preferred type of BJJ Gis for those that live in hotter climates. They usually weigh less than 400gsm and are fresher, but like single weave Gis tend to shrink and can tear easier.

Competition Gi

These are the top notch styles of BJJ Gis that you would use for competitions. Gi companies offer them in a variety of sizes and they are designed to fit perfectly and last a long time.

Premium Gis

Along with Competition Gis, premium Gis are the best made of all the types of BJJ Gis. They’re made from the best materials and have a tailor made feel to perfectly fit you.

Variant Gi Sizes

As BJJ Gi companies have evolved, so has the Gi sizes they make. Many Gi companies now make alternative Gi sizes to go along with their regular sizes, which are lanky and husky fits.

Lanky(Tall) Fits

Lanky or tall fits are alternate sizes made for a taller grappler. They may be the weight of an A1 size, but the length is too short for them. This is why many companies will make A1-L, A2-L, and A3-L sizes to meet the needs of taller grapplers.

Stocky Fits

Another type of alternate sizes are those for stocky grapplers that are short, but have wide frames. Companies will even make Gis designed for stocky grapplers like how Tatami made their Estilo 6.0 Gis.

READ MORE:  Daisy Fresh BJJ - The Jiu Jitsu Story

Are the Gi size charts the same for all Gi companies?

No and that’s what adds to the confusion of trying to understand Gi size charts. Each Gi company has their own Gi size chart that is completely different from the other.

For Example, let’s say you buy an A1 Gi from Fuji and another A1 Gi from Storm Kimonos. They most likely won’t fit the same. This is why you really have to choose brands you know will fit right and stick with them.

Gi Size Chart List

The number of Gi size charts are so diverse that we have listed many below from the top BJJ companies. Be sure to read all of the size charts below before purchasing a Gi from one of these companies. That way, you’ll know exactly what size you’ll need before buying one.

Tatami Gi Size Chart

Tatami Fightwear is a very popular brand that makes top notch Gis at a reasonable price. They currently make Gis in seven different sizes from A0 to A6. Check out their in depth chart to see what your Gi size is for the Tatami brand.

Classic and Tank Measurements

Please use the chart to estimate the correct size you will need.

A0A1A2A3A4A5A6
A157158162171178185189
B75768083889192
C53545661656974
D90929599102106110
E54586265676972

NOTE: Please allow 1-2cm Discrepancy for all areas.

Gi Size Chart
Height Feet
& Inches		Height in CM
Weight (lb)121132143154165176187198209220231243254265276287298309
5’4″
5’5″A1A1A1A1A1A2A2A2165
5’6″A1A1A1A1A2A2A2A3A3A3167.5
5’7″A1A1A1A1A2A2A2A3A3A3170
5’8″A1A1A1A2A2A2A2A3A3A3173
5’9″A1A1A2A2A2A2A3A3A3A3175.7
5’10”A2A2A2A2A3A3A3A4A4A4178
5’11”A2A2A2A2A3A3A3A4A4A4A4180
6′A2A2A2A3A3A3A4A4A4A4A4183
6’1″A3A3A3A4A4A4A4A4A5A5185.5
6’2″A3A3A3A4A4A4A4A4A5A5188
6’3″A4A4A4A4A4A4A5A4A5A5190.5
6’4″A4A4A4A4A4A4A5A5A5A5193
6’5″A4A4A4A4A4A5A5A5A5A5195.5
6’6″A5A5A5198
6’7″201
Weight (Kilo)556065707580859095100105110115120125130135140

Elite Sports Gi Size Chart

Elite Sports is one of the most popular brands for grapplers that want a more affordable brand of Gi. They currently make over 10 Gi sizes that are sure to fit BJJ students of any size and shape.

READ MORE:  Daisy Fresh BJJ - The Jiu Jitsu Story
SizeHeightWeight (lbs)WingspanTrouser Height
A04’10” – 5’1″95 -11061.5″35″
A15’2″ – 5’5″110 – 14063″37.5″
A25’5″ -5’9″140 – 17064″38″
A2L5’10” -6’0″140 – 17067″41″
A2H5’5″ – 5’9″170 – 19066″37.5″
A35’9″ – 6’1″170 – 20067″39″
A3L6’2″ -6’4″170 – 20070.5″42.5″
A3H5’9″ -6’1″200 – 22069″39″
A46′ – 6’4″200 – 25070.5″42″
A56′ – 6’4″225 – 27575″43″

93 Brand Gi Size Chart

93 Brand has carved out a niche for themselves within the Jiu Jitsu community making Gis that fit just right. They currently produce their Gis in 11 sizes that includes variations to A1, A2, and A3 sizes.

Size to BuyYour HeightYour Weight (lbs)
a05’0″ – 5’4″110 -140
a1F5’4″ – 5’8″120 – 140
a15’4″ – 5’8″140 – 165
a1L5’6″ – 5’11”135 – 165
a25’9″ -6’0″165 -185
a2L5’11” – 6’2″160 – 185
a2H5’8″ – 6’0″210 – 240
a35’11” -6’2″190 – 220
a3L6’2″ -6’5″195 – 225
a46’2″ – 6’4″220 – 260
a56’4″ -6’7″250 -275
93 Brand “Goose” Jiu Jitsu Gi

Fuji Men’s Gi Size Chart

Fuji is the one of the longest running grappling companies in the world that started out making Judo Gis. They currency make 11 different Gi sizes that includes alterations in A2 and A3 sizes.

SizeHeightWeightAB
A04’10” – 5’1″95 -110 lbs61.5″35″
A15’2″ -5’5″110 -140 lbs63″37.5″
A25’5″ – 5’9″140 -170 lbs64″38″
A2L5’10” – 6′140 -170 lbs67″41″
A2H5’5″ – 5’9″170 – 190 lbs66″37.5″
A35’9″ -6’1″170 – 200 lbs67″39″
A3L6’2″ – 6’4″170 – 200 lbs70.5″42.5″
A3H5’9″ -6’1″200 -220 lbs69″39″
A46′ – 6’4″200 -250 lbs70.5″42″
A56′ – 6’4″225 – 275 lbs75″43″
A66’2″ -6-6″250 – 300 lbs75″43.5″

Shoyoroll Gi Size Chart

Shoyoroll is one of the first BJJ Gi companies to make modified Gi sizes that they sold in small batches. Many BJJ practitioners love the company and jump at the chance to get a new Gi from Shoyoroll. They make standard size Gis along with husky fit, tall fit, and athletic fit sizes.

Standard Chart

SizeHeight (inch)Weight (lbs)
A05’0″ – 5’4″110 – 140
A15’4″ – 5’8″140 – 165
A25’8″ – 6’0″165 – 195
A35’11” – 6’3″195 – 230
A46’2″ – 6’5″225 – 250
A56’5″ – 6’8″ 250 – 270

Husky Chart

SizeHeight (inch)Weight (lbs)
A0H5’3″ -5’7″165 – 185
A2H5’6″ – 6’0″220 -260
A3H5’8″ – 6’0″195 – 225

Long Chart

SizeHeight (inch)Weight (lbs)
A1L5’6″ – 5’11”135 – 165
A2L5’11” – 6’3″165 – 190
A3L6’3″ – 6’6″170 – 205

Fitted Chart

SizeHeight (inch)Weight (lbs)
A00F4’8″ – 5’0″85 – 100
A0F5’0″ – 5’4″100 -125
A1F5’4″ – 5’7″120 -140
A2F5’7″ – 5’10”140 -160

Venum Gi Size Chart

Venum is more known for their striking gloves and Muay Thai apparel, but they do make quality BJJ Gis. They currently make 7 Gi sizes that includes two tweener sizes between sizes A1 and A2.

SizeSleeves Length (cm)Sleeves Length (inches)Apparel Size MatchWeight (kg)Weight (lbs)User Size (cm)User Size (inches)
AO14657,5XSLess than
50kg		Less than
110lbs		150 – 1564’11” – 5’1″
A115260S50 to 64110 to 141157 – 1635’1″ – 5’4″
A1,515862S/M57 to 71126 to 156,5164 – 1705’4″ -5’6″
A216665M65 to 77143 to 170171 – 1775’6″ -5’9″
A2,517268M/L71 to 95156,5 to 209,5178 – 1845’9″ -6′
A317870L88 to 102194 to 225185 – 1916’1″ -6’3″
A418472,5XL/XXL102 to 113225 to 249192 & more6’3″ & more

Hayabusa Gi Size Chart

Hayabusa is known for making high end combat sports products, which also includes a ew BJJ Gis. Their Gi size chart currently has 6 different sizes from A0 to A5.

SizeHeightWeightWing SpanJacket WidthJacket LengthPant WaistPant Length
A05’0″ – 5’4″110lbs – 140lbs59″22″28″18″37″
A15’4″ – 5’8″140lbs – 165lbs62″23″29″19″38.5″
A25’8″ – 5’11”165lbs – 190lbs65″24″30″20″40″
A35’11” – 6’2″190lbs – 215lbs68″25″31″21″42″
A46’2″ – 6’5″215lbs – 240lbs71″26″32″22″44″
A56’5″ – 6’8″240lbs – 270lbs74″27″33″23″46″

Korral Gi Size Chart

Korral is an old school BJJ Gi company that still makes the same four sizes like they always have. This chart isn’t the best, but this is how they measure their Gis in inches.

Measurements
in Inches		AOA1A2A3
A20.8721.6522.4423.23
B22.4422.8323.2224.01
C17.7118.5019.292007
D26.7727.5528.7429.52
E21.2522.0422.8323.62
F35.0336.2237.7939.37

Sanabul Gi Size Charts

Sanabul makes everything within the combat sports world at an affordable price, which includes BJJ Gis. They have a classic Gi size chart that goes from A0 to A4.

5’1″5’2″5’3″5’4″5’5″5’6″5’7″5’8″5’9″5’10”5’11”6’0″6’1″6’2″6’3″6’4″6’5″
115 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0
120 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0A0
125 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0A0A0
130 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0A0A1A1
135 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0A0A1A1A1
140 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0A1A1A1A1A1
145 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0A1A1A1A1A1
150 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A0A1A1A1A1A1A1
155 lbsA0A0A0A0A0A1A1A1A1A1A1A1
160 lbsA1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A2A2A2
165 lbsA1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A2A2A2A2
170 lbsA1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A2A2A2A2
175 lbsA1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A2A2A2A2A2A2A3
180 lbsA1A1A1A1A1A1A1A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A3A3
185 lbsA1A1A1A1A1A1A1A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A3A3
190 lbsA2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A3A3A4
195 lbsA2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A3A3A3A4
200 lbsA2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A2A3A3A3A4
205 lbsA2A2A2A2A2A2A2A3A3A3A4
210 lbsA2A2A2A3A3A3A3A3A3A4
215 lbsA2A2A2A3A3A3A3A3A3A4
220 lbsA2A2A3A3A3A3A3A3A3A4
225 lbsA2A3A3A3A3A3A3A3A4
230 lbsA3A3A3A3A3A3A3A4
235 lbsA3A3A3A3A4A4
240 lbsA3A3A4A4A4
245 lbsA3A3A4A4A4
250 lbsA4A4A4
255 lbsA4A4
260 lbsA4A4
265 lbsA4A4
270 lbsA4

Moya Brand 

Moya Brand has established a loyal following of customers that love their Gis. They currently make 10 different sizes, which includes 3 variations to sizes A1, A2, and A3.

SizeWeightHeight
A0115 – 140 lbs5’1″ – 5’4″
A0L115 – 145 lbs5’4″ – 5’7″
A1140 – 165 lbs5’4″ – 5’8″
A1L135 – 165 lbs5’7″ – 5’11”
A2165 – 200 lbs5’8″ – 6’0″
A2L165 – 190 lbs5’11” – 6’3″
A3200 – 230 lbs6’0″ – 6’3″
A3L165 – 210 lbs6’3″ – 6’6″
A4230 – 250 lbs6’2″ – 6’4″
A5250 – 275 lbs6’4″ – 6’7″

Kingz Gi Size Chart

Kingz Kimonos sponsors some of the top BJJ athletes in the world and makes a solid Gi. Their size chart currently consists of 11 different sizes with variations for wider and taller grapplers.

SizeWeightHeight
A0140 – 155 lbs5’3″ – 5’5″
A1155 – 170 lbs5’5″ – 5’7″
A1L155 – 175 lbs5’7″ – 5’10”
A2170 – 190 lbs5’7″ – 5’10”
A2L170 – 190 lbs5’10” – 6’2″
A2H220 – 245 lbs5’7″ – 5’10”
A3190 – 225 lbs5’10” – 6’2″
A3L190 – 225 lbs6’1″ – 6’4″
A3H230 – 260 lbs5’10” – 6’2″
A4230 – 260 lbs6’1″ – 6’4″
A5260 – 300 lbs6’2″ – 6’5″

Gameness Gi Size Chart

Gameness is another old school brand that has evolved and now makes various Gi sizes. As of now, Gameness makes Gis in 10 different Gi sizes and 2 alternative sizes they offer for their pearl Gis.

SizeWeight (lbs)Weight (kg)Height (inches)Height (cm)
A0100 – 130 lbs45 – 58 kg4’11” – 5’3″149 – 160 cm
A1130 – 165 lbs58 – 74 kg5’3″ – 5’7″160 – 170 cm
A2165 – 190 lbs74 – 86 kg5’6″ – 5’9″167 – 175 cm
A2S*175 – 215 lbs79 – 97 kg5’7″ – 5’10”170 – 177 cm
A3190 – 215 lbs86 – 97 kg5’10” – 6’2″177 – 187 cm
A3L*190 – 245 lbs86 – 111 kg6’2″ – 6’6″187 – 198 cm
A4170 – 240 lbs77 – 108 kg6’2″ – 6’4″187 -193 cm
A5210 – 275 lbs95 – 124 kg6’4″ – 6’6″193 – 198 cm
A6240 – 325 lbs108 – 147 kg6’5″+195+ cm
A7*325+ lbs147+ kg6’7″+200+ cm
*Pearl Only

Maeda Brand Gi Size Chart

Maeda is another quality BJJ company that has been on the scene for a while. They currently make 8 different Gi sizes, including an A1L, A2, and A3 for taller grapplers.

SizeWeight (lbs)Weight (kg)Height (inches)Height (cm)
A0110 – 140 lbs45 -64 kg5’0″ – 5’4″152 -163 cm
A1140 – 165 lbs64 – 75 kg5’4″ – 5’8″163 – 178 cm
A1L135 – 165 lbs61 – 75 kg5’6″ – 5’11”168 – 180 cm
A2165 – 195 lbs75 – 88 kg5’8″ – 6’0″173 – 183 cm
A2L160 – 195 lbs73 – 88kg5’10” – 6’2″178 – 188 cm
A3195 – 225 lbs88 – 102 kg5’11” – 6’3″180 -191 cm
A3L190 – 225 lbs86 – 102 kg6’1″ – 6’5″191 – 196 cm
A4225 – 250 lbs102 – 113 kg6’2″ – 6’5″188 – 196 cm

Hypnotik Gi Size Chart

Hypnotik is known for making athletic fit style Gis that usually fit just right. They make 5 different Gi sizes and provide a really in depth Gi size chart for you to find your size. 

Badboy Gi Size Chart

Badboy is another old school brand that still makes Gis in sizes A0 to A5. Their Gi size chart shows both the metric and imperial measuring systems.

SizeHeight (cm)Weight (kg)
A0152 – 165 cm49 – 63,5 kg
A1166 – 177 cm64 – 75 kg
A2178 – 181 cm76 – 86 kg
A3182 – 185 cm87 – 97,5 kg
A4186 – 192 cm98 – 109 kg
A5193 – 198 cm110 – 122,5 kg

Atama Gi Size Charts

The old and dependable Atama brand has evolved with the times. They make Gis in 7 different sizes, which includes A1-L and A2-L for taller grapplers. Their Gi size chart is also really in depth, so you can see exactly what your size is.

Height (ft)Height (m)SizeWeight (lbs)Weight (kg)
5’3″ – 5’8″ 1.60 – 1.72A1110 – 14050 – 64
5’6″ – 5’10”1.67 – 1.78A1-L130 – 14559 – 65
5’7″ – 6’0″1.70 – 1.83A2141 – 17663 – 80
5’10” – 6’2″1.78 – 1.88A2-L170 – 19077 – 86
5’10 – 6’3″1.78 – 1.91A3176 – 20980 – 95
6’2″ – 6’5″1.87 – 1.95A4200 – 25090 -113
6’5″ – 6’9″1.96 – 2.05A5251 – 280 (+)113 -127 (+)
SizeA1A1-LA2A2-LA3A4
Sleeve 116cm17cm18cm18cm18cm19cm
Sleeve 225cm26cm27cm28cm29cm31cm
Length158cm166cm170cm172cm182cm184cm
Height73cm79cm80cm82cm83cm86cm
SizeA1A1-LA2 A2-LA3A4
Length51cm52cm53cm54cm55cm58cm
Height92cm96cm97cm100cm102cm105cm

Scramble

Scramble makes slimmer more athletic fit Gis that fit snuggly. But out of the 8 Gi sizes they make, your sure to find one that fits just right.

A0A1A1LA2A2LA3A3LA4
A150161167168172173178179
B7275768081838486
C5051515454575760
D939696100102103104106
FLAT MEASUREMENTS (CM)

Ronin Gi Size Chart

The east coast based Ronin makes 8 different sizes and 3 variations for taller grapplers. Check out their Gi size chart to see what your size is in a Ronin Gi.

WeightHeight
A1110 – 150 lbs5’3″ – 5’7″
A1L150 – 165 lbs5’6″ – 5’9″
A2165 – 190 lbs5’6″ – 5’11”
A2L165 – 195 lbs5’11” – 6’3″
A3190 – 225 lbs5’11” -6’2″
A3L195 – 230 lbs6’2″ – 6’4″
A4225 – 245 lbs6’0″ – 6’4″
A5245 -270 lbs6’2″ – 6’7″
ABCDEFGH
A115669587516542797
A1L167755878165427103
A2177776280175628103
A2L174786282175628108
A3177796682186030108
A3L182806684186030113
A4183817190206532113
A5189847790217034113
For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Mixed Martial Arts News

LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2003 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator News, Rizin News, Boxing News, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts from around the globe.

Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com
© 2003-2022 by LowKickMMA.com