Gi size charts are some of the most confusing size charts to navigate through. They’re supposed to help direct you towards your Gi size, but they’re not all the same.
Each Gi company uses their own variations of Gi size charts and they don’t all fit the same. That is why we have put together a list of Gi size charts from each major Gi company.
We also added a section detailing the different types of Gi size charts for men, women, and kids.
Contents
- 1 What does a Gi size chart consist of?
- 2 The different Gi size charts
- 3 Do all Gis fit the same?
- 4 Different types of BJJ Gis.
- 5 Variant Gi Sizes
- 6 Are the Gi size charts the same for all Gi companies?
- 7 Gi Size Chart List
- 8 Tatami Gi Size Chart
- 9 Classic and Tank Measurements
- 10 Elite Sports Gi Size Chart
- 11 93 Brand Gi Size Chart
- 12 Fuji Men’s Gi Size Chart
- 13 Shoyoroll Gi Size Chart
- 14 Venum Gi Size Chart
- 15 Hayabusa Gi Size Chart
- 16 Korral Gi Size Chart
- 17 Sanabul Gi Size Charts
- 18 Moya Brand
- 19 Kingz Gi Size Chart
- 20 Gameness Gi Size Chart
- 21 Maeda Brand Gi Size Chart
- 22 Hypnotik Gi Size Chart
- 23 Badboy Gi Size Chart
- 24 Atama Gi Size Charts
- 25 Scramble
- 26 Ronin Gi Size Chart
What does a Gi size chart consist of?
BJJ Gi companies make their Gi sizes by doing 3 different measurements. Those are:
- Height
- Width
- Weight
The different Gi size charts
Originally there were only Gi size charts that were designed for men. But as BJJ has expanded, so have the size charts as women and kids got their own size charts. Here is a quick explanation for each Gi size chart.
Men’s Gi size chart
The first Gi size charts were designed for men that are represented by the letter A for adults. Generally going from A1-A5 and then later on more sizes would be added depending on the BJJ Gi company.
As time has passed, different BJJ Gi companies have added different sizes to their Gi size charts
Women’s Gi size chart
As more women began participating in Jiu Jitsu training, many BJJ Gi companies realized women couldn’t wear their men’s Gis. These companies had to create a whole new line of BJJ Gis that would correctly fit women.
These sizes would be categorized under the letter W for women. Making W0 to W5 Gis and everything in between depending on the company.
Kids Gi Size Chart
Then along with women, more kids began participating in Jiu Jitsu training, which prompted more companies to make kids Gis. Unfortunately BJJ Gi companies do not use the same letter to categorize their kids Gis.
Depending on the company, they use various letters from C, K, and M to categorize kids BJJ gis.
Do all Gis fit the same?
No. Different Gi design their Gis differently from each other and will hardly ever fit the same. These companies also make certain types of Gis that have a very distinct fit that isn’t the same as other Gis. An athletic fit Shoyoroll Gi will not fit the same as an old school heavy Atama BJJ Gi.
Different types of BJJ Gis.
BJJ Gi companies make all different styles of Gis that fit differently and usually come with their own size charts. Here is a quick rundown of the different types of BJJ Gis.
Single Weave(Beginner Gis)
Single weave Gis or beginner Gis are the type of Gis that is the first kind you purchase. They’re made from cheaper materials and have a tendency to shrink after you first wash them.
Lightweight(Summer) Gis
Lightweight or Summer Gis are the preferred type of BJJ Gis for those that live in hotter climates. They usually weigh less than 400gsm and are fresher, but like single weave Gis tend to shrink and can tear easier.
Competition Gi
These are the top notch styles of BJJ Gis that you would use for competitions. Gi companies offer them in a variety of sizes and they are designed to fit perfectly and last a long time.
Premium Gis
Along with Competition Gis, premium Gis are the best made of all the types of BJJ Gis. They’re made from the best materials and have a tailor made feel to perfectly fit you.
Variant Gi Sizes
As BJJ Gi companies have evolved, so has the Gi sizes they make. Many Gi companies now make alternative Gi sizes to go along with their regular sizes, which are lanky and husky fits.
Lanky(Tall) Fits
Lanky or tall fits are alternate sizes made for a taller grappler. They may be the weight of an A1 size, but the length is too short for them. This is why many companies will make A1-L, A2-L, and A3-L sizes to meet the needs of taller grapplers.
Stocky Fits
Another type of alternate sizes are those for stocky grapplers that are short, but have wide frames. Companies will even make Gis designed for stocky grapplers like how Tatami made their Estilo 6.0 Gis.
Are the Gi size charts the same for all Gi companies?
No and that’s what adds to the confusion of trying to understand Gi size charts. Each Gi company has their own Gi size chart that is completely different from the other.
For Example, let’s say you buy an A1 Gi from Fuji and another A1 Gi from Storm Kimonos. They most likely won’t fit the same. This is why you really have to choose brands you know will fit right and stick with them.
Gi Size Chart List
The number of Gi size charts are so diverse that we have listed many below from the top BJJ companies. Be sure to read all of the size charts below before purchasing a Gi from one of these companies. That way, you’ll know exactly what size you’ll need before buying one.
Tatami Gi Size Chart
Tatami Fightwear is a very popular brand that makes top notch Gis at a reasonable price. They currently make Gis in seven different sizes from A0 to A6. Check out their in depth chart to see what your Gi size is for the Tatami brand.
Classic and Tank Measurements
Please use the chart to estimate the correct size you will need.
|A0
|A1
|A2
|A3
|A4
|A5
|A6
|A
|157
|158
|162
|171
|178
|185
|189
|B
|75
|76
|80
|83
|88
|91
|92
|C
|53
|54
|56
|61
|65
|69
|74
|D
|90
|92
|95
|99
|102
|106
|110
|E
|54
|58
|62
|65
|67
|69
|72
NOTE: Please allow 1-2cm Discrepancy for all areas.
|Height Feet
& Inches
|Height in CM
|Weight (lb)
|121
|132
|143
|154
|165
|176
|187
|198
|209
|220
|231
|243
|254
|265
|276
|287
|298
|309
|5’4″
|5’5″
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|165
|5’6″
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|167.5
|5’7″
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|170
|5’8″
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|173
|5’9″
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|175.7
|5’10”
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|A4
|178
|5’11”
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|180
|6′
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|183
|6’1″
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A5
|A5
|185.5
|6’2″
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A5
|A5
|188
|6’3″
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A5
|A4
|A5
|A5
|190.5
|6’4″
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A5
|A5
|A5
|A5
|193
|6’5″
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A4
|A5
|A5
|A5
|A5
|A5
|195.5
|6’6″
|A5
|A5
|A5
|198
|6’7″
|201
|Weight (Kilo)
|55
|60
|65
|70
|75
|80
|85
|90
|95
|100
|105
|110
|115
|120
|125
|130
|135
|140
Elite Sports Gi Size Chart
Elite Sports is one of the most popular brands for grapplers that want a more affordable brand of Gi. They currently make over 10 Gi sizes that are sure to fit BJJ students of any size and shape.
|Size
|Height
|Weight (lbs)
|Wingspan
|Trouser Height
|A0
|4’10” – 5’1″
|95 -110
|61.5″
|35″
|A1
|5’2″ – 5’5″
|110 – 140
|63″
|37.5″
|A2
|5’5″ -5’9″
|140 – 170
|64″
|38″
|A2L
|5’10” -6’0″
|140 – 170
|67″
|41″
|A2H
|5’5″ – 5’9″
|170 – 190
|66″
|37.5″
|A3
|5’9″ – 6’1″
|170 – 200
|67″
|39″
|A3L
|6’2″ -6’4″
|170 – 200
|70.5″
|42.5″
|A3H
|5’9″ -6’1″
|200 – 220
|69″
|39″
|A4
|6′ – 6’4″
|200 – 250
|70.5″
|42″
|A5
|6′ – 6’4″
|225 – 275
|75″
|43″
93 Brand Gi Size Chart
93 Brand has carved out a niche for themselves within the Jiu Jitsu community making Gis that fit just right. They currently produce their Gis in 11 sizes that includes variations to A1, A2, and A3 sizes.
|Size to Buy
|Your Height
|Your Weight (lbs)
|a0
|5’0″ – 5’4″
|110 -140
|a1F
|5’4″ – 5’8″
|120 – 140
|a1
|5’4″ – 5’8″
|140 – 165
|a1L
|5’6″ – 5’11”
|135 – 165
|a2
|5’9″ -6’0″
|165 -185
|a2L
|5’11” – 6’2″
|160 – 185
|a2H
|5’8″ – 6’0″
|210 – 240
|a3
|5’11” -6’2″
|190 – 220
|a3L
|6’2″ -6’5″
|195 – 225
|a4
|6’2″ – 6’4″
|220 – 260
|a5
|6’4″ -6’7″
|250 -275
Fuji Men’s Gi Size Chart
Fuji is the one of the longest running grappling companies in the world that started out making Judo Gis. They currency make 11 different Gi sizes that includes alterations in A2 and A3 sizes.
|Size
|Height
|Weight
|A
|B
|A0
|4’10” – 5’1″
|95 -110 lbs
|61.5″
|35″
|A1
|5’2″ -5’5″
|110 -140 lbs
|63″
|37.5″
|A2
|5’5″ – 5’9″
|140 -170 lbs
|64″
|38″
|A2L
|5’10” – 6′
|140 -170 lbs
|67″
|41″
|A2H
|5’5″ – 5’9″
|170 – 190 lbs
|66″
|37.5″
|A3
|5’9″ -6’1″
|170 – 200 lbs
|67″
|39″
|A3L
|6’2″ – 6’4″
|170 – 200 lbs
|70.5″
|42.5″
|A3H
|5’9″ -6’1″
|200 -220 lbs
|69″
|39″
|A4
|6′ – 6’4″
|200 -250 lbs
|70.5″
|42″
|A5
|6′ – 6’4″
|225 – 275 lbs
|75″
|43″
|A6
|6’2″ -6-6″
|250 – 300 lbs
|75″
|43.5″
Shoyoroll Gi Size Chart
Shoyoroll is one of the first BJJ Gi companies to make modified Gi sizes that they sold in small batches. Many BJJ practitioners love the company and jump at the chance to get a new Gi from Shoyoroll. They make standard size Gis along with husky fit, tall fit, and athletic fit sizes.
Standard Chart
|Size
|Height (inch)
|Weight (lbs)
|A0
|5’0″ – 5’4″
|110 – 140
|A1
|5’4″ – 5’8″
|140 – 165
|A2
|5’8″ – 6’0″
|165 – 195
|A3
|5’11” – 6’3″
|195 – 230
|A4
|6’2″ – 6’5″
|225 – 250
|A5
|6’5″ – 6’8″
|250 – 270
Husky Chart
|Size
|Height (inch)
|Weight (lbs)
|A0H
|5’3″ -5’7″
|165 – 185
|A2H
|5’6″ – 6’0″
|220 -260
|A3H
|5’8″ – 6’0″
|195 – 225
Long Chart
|Size
|Height (inch)
|Weight (lbs)
|A1L
|5’6″ – 5’11”
|135 – 165
|A2L
|5’11” – 6’3″
|165 – 190
|A3L
|6’3″ – 6’6″
|170 – 205
Fitted Chart
|Size
|Height (inch)
|Weight (lbs)
|A00F
|4’8″ – 5’0″
|85 – 100
|A0F
|5’0″ – 5’4″
|100 -125
|A1F
|5’4″ – 5’7″
|120 -140
|A2F
|5’7″ – 5’10”
|140 -160
Venum Gi Size Chart
Venum is more known for their striking gloves and Muay Thai apparel, but they do make quality BJJ Gis. They currently make 7 Gi sizes that includes two tweener sizes between sizes A1 and A2.
|Size
|Sleeves Length (cm)
|Sleeves Length (inches)
|Apparel Size Match
|Weight (kg)
|Weight (lbs)
|User Size (cm)
|User Size (inches)
|AO
|146
|57,5
|XS
|Less than
50kg
|Less than
110lbs
|150 – 156
|4’11” – 5’1″
|A1
|152
|60
|S
|50 to 64
|110 to 141
|157 – 163
|5’1″ – 5’4″
|A1,5
|158
|62
|S/M
|57 to 71
|126 to 156,5
|164 – 170
|5’4″ -5’6″
|A2
|166
|65
|M
|65 to 77
|143 to 170
|171 – 177
|5’6″ -5’9″
|A2,5
|172
|68
|M/L
|71 to 95
|156,5 to 209,5
|178 – 184
|5’9″ -6′
|A3
|178
|70
|L
|88 to 102
|194 to 225
|185 – 191
|6’1″ -6’3″
|A4
|184
|72,5
|XL/XXL
|102 to 113
|225 to 249
|192 & more
|6’3″ & more
Hayabusa Gi Size Chart
Hayabusa is known for making high end combat sports products, which also includes a ew BJJ Gis. Their Gi size chart currently has 6 different sizes from A0 to A5.
|Size
|Height
|Weight
|Wing Span
|Jacket Width
|Jacket Length
|Pant Waist
|Pant Length
|A0
|5’0″ – 5’4″
|110lbs – 140lbs
|59″
|22″
|28″
|18″
|37″
|A1
|5’4″ – 5’8″
|140lbs – 165lbs
|62″
|23″
|29″
|19″
|38.5″
|A2
|5’8″ – 5’11”
|165lbs – 190lbs
|65″
|24″
|30″
|20″
|40″
|A3
|5’11” – 6’2″
|190lbs – 215lbs
|68″
|25″
|31″
|21″
|42″
|A4
|6’2″ – 6’5″
|215lbs – 240lbs
|71″
|26″
|32″
|22″
|44″
|A5
|6’5″ – 6’8″
|240lbs – 270lbs
|74″
|27″
|33″
|23″
|46″
Korral Gi Size Chart
Korral is an old school BJJ Gi company that still makes the same four sizes like they always have. This chart isn’t the best, but this is how they measure their Gis in inches.
|Measurements
in Inches
|AO
|A1
|A2
|A3
|A
|20.87
|21.65
|22.44
|23.23
|B
|22.44
|22.83
|23.22
|24.01
|C
|17.71
|18.50
|19.29
|2007
|D
|26.77
|27.55
|28.74
|29.52
|E
|21.25
|22.04
|22.83
|23.62
|F
|35.03
|36.22
|37.79
|39.37
Sanabul Gi Size Charts
Sanabul makes everything within the combat sports world at an affordable price, which includes BJJ Gis. They have a classic Gi size chart that goes from A0 to A4.
|5’1″
|5’2″
|5’3″
|5’4″
|5’5″
|5’6″
|5’7″
|5’8″
|5’9″
|5’10”
|5’11”
|6’0″
|6’1″
|6’2″
|6’3″
|6’4″
|6’5″
|115 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|120 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|125 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|130 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A1
|A1
|135 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A1
|A1
|A1
|140 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|145 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|150 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|155 lbs
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A0
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|160 lbs
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|165 lbs
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|170 lbs
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|175 lbs
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|180 lbs
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|185 lbs
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A1
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|190 lbs
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A4
|195 lbs
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|200 lbs
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|205 lbs
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|210 lbs
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|215 lbs
|A2
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|220 lbs
|A2
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|225 lbs
|A2
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|230 lbs
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|235 lbs
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|240 lbs
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|A4
|245 lbs
|A3
|A3
|A4
|A4
|A4
|250 lbs
|A4
|A4
|A4
|255 lbs
|A4
|A4
|260 lbs
|A4
|A4
|265 lbs
|A4
|A4
|270 lbs
|A4
Moya Brand
Moya Brand has established a loyal following of customers that love their Gis. They currently make 10 different sizes, which includes 3 variations to sizes A1, A2, and A3.
|Size
|Weight
|Height
|A0
|115 – 140 lbs
|5’1″ – 5’4″
|A0L
|115 – 145 lbs
|5’4″ – 5’7″
|A1
|140 – 165 lbs
|5’4″ – 5’8″
|A1L
|135 – 165 lbs
|5’7″ – 5’11”
|A2
|165 – 200 lbs
|5’8″ – 6’0″
|A2L
|165 – 190 lbs
|5’11” – 6’3″
|A3
|200 – 230 lbs
|6’0″ – 6’3″
|A3L
|165 – 210 lbs
|6’3″ – 6’6″
|A4
|230 – 250 lbs
|6’2″ – 6’4″
|A5
|250 – 275 lbs
|6’4″ – 6’7″
Kingz Gi Size Chart
Kingz Kimonos sponsors some of the top BJJ athletes in the world and makes a solid Gi. Their size chart currently consists of 11 different sizes with variations for wider and taller grapplers.
|Size
|Weight
|Height
|A0
|140 – 155 lbs
|5’3″ – 5’5″
|A1
|155 – 170 lbs
|5’5″ – 5’7″
|A1L
|155 – 175 lbs
|5’7″ – 5’10”
|A2
|170 – 190 lbs
|5’7″ – 5’10”
|A2L
|170 – 190 lbs
|5’10” – 6’2″
|A2H
|220 – 245 lbs
|5’7″ – 5’10”
|A3
|190 – 225 lbs
|5’10” – 6’2″
|A3L
|190 – 225 lbs
|6’1″ – 6’4″
|A3H
|230 – 260 lbs
|5’10” – 6’2″
|A4
|230 – 260 lbs
|6’1″ – 6’4″
|A5
|260 – 300 lbs
|6’2″ – 6’5″
Gameness Gi Size Chart
Gameness is another old school brand that has evolved and now makes various Gi sizes. As of now, Gameness makes Gis in 10 different Gi sizes and 2 alternative sizes they offer for their pearl Gis.
|Size
|Weight (lbs)
|Weight (kg)
|Height (inches)
|Height (cm)
|A0
|100 – 130 lbs
|45 – 58 kg
|4’11” – 5’3″
|149 – 160 cm
|A1
|130 – 165 lbs
|58 – 74 kg
|5’3″ – 5’7″
|160 – 170 cm
|A2
|165 – 190 lbs
|74 – 86 kg
|5’6″ – 5’9″
|167 – 175 cm
|A2S*
|175 – 215 lbs
|79 – 97 kg
|5’7″ – 5’10”
|170 – 177 cm
|A3
|190 – 215 lbs
|86 – 97 kg
|5’10” – 6’2″
|177 – 187 cm
|A3L*
|190 – 245 lbs
|86 – 111 kg
|6’2″ – 6’6″
|187 – 198 cm
|A4
|170 – 240 lbs
|77 – 108 kg
|6’2″ – 6’4″
|187 -193 cm
|A5
|210 – 275 lbs
|95 – 124 kg
|6’4″ – 6’6″
|193 – 198 cm
|A6
|240 – 325 lbs
|108 – 147 kg
|6’5″+
|195+ cm
|A7*
|325+ lbs
|147+ kg
|6’7″+
|200+ cm
Maeda Brand Gi Size Chart
Maeda is another quality BJJ company that has been on the scene for a while. They currently make 8 different Gi sizes, including an A1L, A2, and A3 for taller grapplers.
|Size
|Weight (lbs)
|Weight (kg)
|Height (inches)
|Height (cm)
|A0
|110 – 140 lbs
|45 -64 kg
|5’0″ – 5’4″
|152 -163 cm
|A1
|140 – 165 lbs
|64 – 75 kg
|5’4″ – 5’8″
|163 – 178 cm
|A1L
|135 – 165 lbs
|61 – 75 kg
|5’6″ – 5’11”
|168 – 180 cm
|A2
|165 – 195 lbs
|75 – 88 kg
|5’8″ – 6’0″
|173 – 183 cm
|A2L
|160 – 195 lbs
|73 – 88kg
|5’10” – 6’2″
|178 – 188 cm
|A3
|195 – 225 lbs
|88 – 102 kg
|5’11” – 6’3″
|180 -191 cm
|A3L
|190 – 225 lbs
|86 – 102 kg
|6’1″ – 6’5″
|191 – 196 cm
|A4
|225 – 250 lbs
|102 – 113 kg
|6’2″ – 6’5″
|188 – 196 cm
Hypnotik Gi Size Chart
Hypnotik is known for making athletic fit style Gis that usually fit just right. They make 5 different Gi sizes and provide a really in depth Gi size chart for you to find your size.
Badboy Gi Size Chart
Badboy is another old school brand that still makes Gis in sizes A0 to A5. Their Gi size chart shows both the metric and imperial measuring systems.
|Size
|Height (cm)
|Weight (kg)
|A0
|152 – 165 cm
|49 – 63,5 kg
|A1
|166 – 177 cm
|64 – 75 kg
|A2
|178 – 181 cm
|76 – 86 kg
|A3
|182 – 185 cm
|87 – 97,5 kg
|A4
|186 – 192 cm
|98 – 109 kg
|A5
|193 – 198 cm
|110 – 122,5 kg
Atama Gi Size Charts
The old and dependable Atama brand has evolved with the times. They make Gis in 7 different sizes, which includes A1-L and A2-L for taller grapplers. Their Gi size chart is also really in depth, so you can see exactly what your size is.
|Height (ft)
|Height (m)
|Size
|Weight (lbs)
|Weight (kg)
|5’3″ – 5’8″
|1.60 – 1.72
|A1
|110 – 140
|50 – 64
|5’6″ – 5’10”
|1.67 – 1.78
|A1-L
|130 – 145
|59 – 65
|5’7″ – 6’0″
|1.70 – 1.83
|A2
|141 – 176
|63 – 80
|5’10” – 6’2″
|1.78 – 1.88
|A2-L
|170 – 190
|77 – 86
|5’10 – 6’3″
|1.78 – 1.91
|A3
|176 – 209
|80 – 95
|6’2″ – 6’5″
|1.87 – 1.95
|A4
|200 – 250
|90 -113
|6’5″ – 6’9″
|1.96 – 2.05
|A5
|251 – 280 (+)
|113 -127 (+)
|Size
|A1
|A1-L
|A2
|A2-L
|A3
|A4
|Sleeve 1
|16cm
|17cm
|18cm
|18cm
|18cm
|19cm
|Sleeve 2
|25cm
|26cm
|27cm
|28cm
|29cm
|31cm
|Length
|158cm
|166cm
|170cm
|172cm
|182cm
|184cm
|Height
|73cm
|79cm
|80cm
|82cm
|83cm
|86cm
|Size
|A1
|A1-L
|A2
|A2-L
|A3
|A4
|Length
|51cm
|52cm
|53cm
|54cm
|55cm
|58cm
|Height
|92cm
|96cm
|97cm
|100cm
|102cm
|105cm
Scramble
Scramble makes slimmer more athletic fit Gis that fit snuggly. But out of the 8 Gi sizes they make, your sure to find one that fits just right.
|A0
|A1
|A1L
|A2
|A2L
|A3
|A3L
|A4
|A
|150
|161
|167
|168
|172
|173
|178
|179
|B
|72
|75
|76
|80
|81
|83
|84
|86
|C
|50
|51
|51
|54
|54
|57
|57
|60
|D
|93
|96
|96
|100
|102
|103
|104
|106
Ronin Gi Size Chart
The east coast based Ronin makes 8 different sizes and 3 variations for taller grapplers. Check out their Gi size chart to see what your size is in a Ronin Gi.
|Weight
|Height
|A1
|110 – 150 lbs
|5’3″ – 5’7″
|A1L
|150 – 165 lbs
|5’6″ – 5’9″
|A2
|165 – 190 lbs
|5’6″ – 5’11”
|A2L
|165 – 195 lbs
|5’11” – 6’3″
|A3
|190 – 225 lbs
|5’11” -6’2″
|A3L
|195 – 230 lbs
|6’2″ – 6’4″
|A4
|225 – 245 lbs
|6’0″ – 6’4″
|A5
|245 -270 lbs
|6’2″ – 6’7″
|A
|B
|C
|D
|E
|F
|G
|H
|A1
|156
|69
|58
|75
|16
|54
|27
|97
|A1L
|167
|75
|58
|78
|16
|54
|27
|103
|A2
|177
|77
|62
|80
|17
|56
|28
|103
|A2L
|174
|78
|62
|82
|17
|56
|28
|108
|A3
|177
|79
|66
|82
|18
|60
|30
|108
|A3L
|182
|80
|66
|84
|18
|60
|30
|113
|A4
|183
|81
|71
|90
|20
|65
|32
|113
|A5
|189
|84
|77
|90
|21
|70
|34
|113