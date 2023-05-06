Gervonta Davis won’t see jail time in relation to a 2020 hit-and-run incident which saw four people unfortunately walk away injured, Baltimore Banner has accumulated that Instead, he’ll serve two hundred hours community service, in addition to ninety days of home detention and three years probation for the incident.

Davis, who is 28-years-of-age had previously seen a plea deal which involved two months home detention, rejected by the court. That left the possibility of jail time looming during the recent sentencing. As opposed to jail time, Baltimore Judge Althea Handy has authorised that in addition to the 90 days and community service, he completes programmes on the impact of drunk driving. Where he will also serve the sentence at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford who has since helped elevate the level that Gervonta is at. (H/T The Guardian)

The sentence means that Gervonta Davis, coming off of a career-defining knockout win over Ryan Garcia, probably won’t see any major disruption or distraction to his career, but as far as his next fight, it’ll all be up in the air considering what boxing typically entails negotiation-wise. But in terms of his own preparation, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anybody if we saw tank ready to fight again before the year closes out.

This case is not Davis’ only run in Davis has had with the law. He was charged with misdemeanour battery after a 911 call details a woman telling police that Davis had attacked her. She has since retracted those claims, but the case is still open and pending, with Davis set to be back in court on the 26th of May this year.

Gervonta Davis showed dominance beating Ryan Garcia earlier this month

Despite multiple legal cases and accusations this past year, Gervonta Davis has also made it into the ring on two occasions showing his level both times.

In January, days after being accused of domestic violence, Davis dispatched of Hector Garcia by TKO to defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title.

Additionally, Last month Tank defeated Ryan Garcia, by 7th round KO, in what will go down as the most notorious fight of his career to date showing what boxing could be if the best fought the best or the best prospects fought one another.