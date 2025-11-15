Kyle Daukaus Taps Out ‘GM3’ in Less Than a Minute – UFC 322 Highlights

Kyle Daukaus wasted no time picking up a big win over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 322.

Mere seconds into the opening round, Daukaus caught ‘GM3’ with a big straight left hand that rocked his opponent early.

Already smelling blood in the water, ‘The D’arce Knight’ jumped on Meerschaert, unleashing a series of ground strikes before finding an opportunity to cinch in his favorite submission.

Locking in a d’arce choke, Daukaus left Meerschaert with no choice but to tap out just under a minute into the contest.

Official Result: Kyle Daukaus def. Gerald Meerschaert via submission (d’arce choke) at 0:50 of Round 1.

Daukaus has now won his last four fights, including back-to-back sub-one-minute finishes under the UFC banner.

Check Out Highlights From Gerald Meerschaert vs. Kyle Daukaus at UFC 322:

