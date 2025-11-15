Kyle Daukaus Taps Out ‘GM3’ in Less Than a Minute – UFC 322 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Kyle Daukaus wasted no time picking up a big win over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 322.

Mere seconds into the opening round, Daukaus caught ‘GM3’ with a big straight left hand that rocked his opponent early.

Already smelling blood in the water, ‘The D’arce Knight’ jumped on Meerschaert, unleashing a series of ground strikes before finding an opportunity to cinch in his favorite submission.

Locking in a d’arce choke, Daukaus left Meerschaert with no choice but to tap out just under a minute into the contest.

Official Result: Kyle Daukaus def. Gerald Meerschaert via submission (d’arce choke) at 0:50 of Round 1.

Daukaus has now won his last four fights, including back-to-back sub-one-minute finishes under the UFC banner.

Check Out Highlights From Gerald Meerschaert vs. Kyle Daukaus at UFC 322:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

