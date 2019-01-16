Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Thinks Khabib Fight At 165 Pounds Is Best Matchup

Georges St-Pierre’s coach thinks he has the best matchup for the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion in mind. That would see him compete in the rumored 165-pound division in the UFC that has been pitched heavily by fighters.

St-Pierre went on record before his last fight by saying that the reason he is returning to MMA to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the sport. He fought once and then stepped aside due to an illness. While doing a recent interview, GSP made it known that he will make a decision if he wants to fight again soon.

If he does return, then fighting 5 pounds lighter than he used to would be perfect. Thus, Firas Zahabi believes it’s an option.



“As of what I understand right now, there is no 165 [pound division],” Zahabi told YouTube channel MMA Betz (transcript via BJPenn.com). “It’s a ‘maybe’ from what I understand. It’s a rumor I should say, and if that happens I think it could be very interesting for Georges. I’m hoping that rumor is true.”

If this were to happen then he already has the best matchup in mind. That would be to take on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.



“I think the best matchup would be, for sure, Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. If they were to create a 165-pound division, I think it would make a lot of sense to have Georges St-Pierre and Khabib be the first ones to fight for that title.”