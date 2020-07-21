As we all know by now, the only reason Georges St-Pierre would have returned to the Octagon was for a fight that increased his stock and legacy.

That fight seemed to be against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov with both competitors showing an interest in making a super fight happen last year.

Unfortunately, the UFC was not on board with the idea which ultimately led to St-Pierre officially announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts.

St-Pierre: Nurmagomedov Seems Like The Perfect Fighter

Speaking in a recent appearance on the MMA TRUFAN podcast (via BJ Penn), the former two-weight champion explained why Nurmagomedov was such an exciting potential opponent for him.

“Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person,” St-Pierre said. “A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable. He has an aura of invincibility.

“So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money. Yeah, the money is there but it’s not a question of money first. It’s a question of glory, of self accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself.”

While a win would have done even more wonders for St-Pierre’s legacy, it would have also hurt the UFC and its investment in Nurmagomedov.

At least, according to what “Rush” believes.

Who do you think would have won this dream matchup?