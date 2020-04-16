Georges St-Pierre Reveals He Never Enjoyed Time As MMA Fighter

Spread the word!













Former two-weight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre revealed he never enjoyed his time as mixed martial artist.

St-Pierre is one of the most dominant fighters in the history of the sport and for many observers, will go down as the greatest fighter of all time even if he himself doesn’t believe there is a best in the sport.

But while some fighters truly enjoy competing and testing themselves, “GSP” was one who dreaded fighting inside the Octagon. That is why a return to action would be even more unlikely for the now-retired legend.

“I love what fighting gave me,” St-Pierre told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in a recent interview. “The freedom, the wealth, the money, all the advantages that come with it. but I actually don’t like to fight. I never enjoyed one second in the Octagon in my entire career.”

St-Pierre has documented his fear and nervousness before a fight in the past. However, his latest revelation is a bit of a surprise.

“Nothing but respect for the 1st true MMA athlete but this is kind of depressing,” SBG head coach John Kavanagh responded. “He didn’t enjoy 1 second? I hope that’s hyperbole.”

Nothing but respect for the 1st true MMA athlete but this is kind of depressing. He didn't enjoy 1 second? I hope that's hyperbole. https://t.co/S3DSDV7K6f — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) April 14, 2020

However, everyone is different. St-Pierre’s fears were so strong that he even had to go to a sports psychologist at one point.

“[The psychologist said] ‘You’re not scared. You’re excited.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m excited if I haven’t eaten for three days, and I know I’m about to eat my favorite dish,” St-Pierre added. “I’m excited if I’m seeing a beautiful, naked woman. I’m excited if it’s minus-15 in Montreal, and I know that next week I’m going on vacation to a beach in a warm, exotic place.

“I’m not excited to go fight in a cage against another psychopath that’s going to try to kill me and maybe I’m going to be humiliated. I’m not excited about that. I’m scared.'”

What do you make of St-Pierre’s revelation?