Georges St-Pierre Responds To Nate Diaz Calling Him Out To Fight Nick

Spread the word!













Over the weekend, Nate Diaz made his return to the UFC spotlight, defeating Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event via unanimous decision.

The victory ended a three-year layoff for the Stockton native, who proudly proclaims himself a member of his big brother, Nick Diaz’s, army. During his post-fight interview on ESPN+, Nate called out Georges St-Pierre – but not for himself. Nate wants “GSP” to get back into the Octagon to fight his brother one more time.

St-Pierre responded to the callout in an interview on Chael Sonnen’s podcast, “You’re Welcome,” explaining why the risk of fighting Nick isn’t worth the reward.

“I think this guy gonna hate me until the day I die. It’s unbelievable,” St-Pierre said. “Look, man, I know he doesn’t like me and he look to get me all the time, but man, I genuinely like the guy to tell you the truth. If I would see him in the situation in trouble and I would be the only person to help him, I would go to help him. I don’t think it’d be the other way around, but I don’t know what to say.

“He’s one of my biggest adversaries. Even if we only fought once. We’re kind of very different personalities. The clash of personalities makes it very interesting. But I’m retired now, I don’t want to go back and fight Nate Diaz. I wish him the best of luck in his pursuit for the title if that’s what he wants to do. But I don’t want to fight his brother, Nick Diaz, it’s not interesting for me. It’s nothing I can gain from that.

“The risk is not worth the reward. It’s been done. Not only that, even if it wouldn’t have been done, but there wouldn’t be a reward in terms of legacy. There’s nothing good that can come out of it. Even if I win – I think the odds will favor me. People will make the favorite for the fight, they’ll expect me to win. And if I lose it will be a complete disaster.

“And in terms – I don’t want to put myself into another training camp, make all those sacrifices for a three-month training camp, for that type of fight. It’s not interesting – it’s not worth it for me.”

St-Pierre and Nick Diaz had a heated rivalry with one another several years ago. It all led up to their eventual showdown at UFC 158 where St-Pierre bested the Californian via unanimous decision. However, Diaz has made several strange claims about factors that he believes deterred his performance against “GSP,” and wants to run it back.

What do you think about “GSP’s” response to Nate calling for the Canadian to fight Nick?