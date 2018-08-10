Georges St-Pierre Pitches Idea For Allowing Celebrities Fight In UFC

In an odd move, Georges St-Pierre pitches his case for the UFC to allow celebrities to fight inside of the Octagon in an MMA bout.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion returned to competition in November of 2017 after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title.

The ending of that fight went down with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis. The biggest question for the majority of this year is if GSP will fight again but it appears that it won’t unless the UFC can find an opponent to book him against.

In a recent interview and an odd move, Georges St-Pierre pitches why he thinks that fight fans around the world should see celebrities fight in the promotion.

UFC Entertainment Era

“Now, you can be the elite, but it’s like a reality show, too,” St-Pierre said during a recent press conference in Australia (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “The world has changed, and I think we need to evolve with it.”

It should be noted that he is for the idea if there were still legitimate fights to promote the event that had such a fight on it. He would go one step further by stating that if that would happen then it would make sense for stars of the entertainment world duke it out in the octagon.

Make No Confusion