Georges St-Pierre Claims He’ll Decide MMA Future Soon

Georges St-Pierre claims that he will make a decision on his MMA future shortly after his health issues have been resolved. This has been an interesting topic to follow since he last competed.

St-Pierre went on record before his last fight by saying that the reason he is returning to MMA to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the sport. He fought once and then stepped aside due to an illness. While doing a recent interview, GSP made it known that he will make a decision if he wants to fight again soon.

“I feel better than when I was 25,” St-Pierre said on the Jim and Sam Show (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “But sometimes, I hear a lot of BS stuff, and things, and I’m like ‘do I really want to go back into that circle?’ At this point, I think I’m going to take the holidays and think about it, and see what’s going to happen.”

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion returned to competition in November of 2017. This was after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title. The ending of that fight went down with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title. The reason was due to him dealing with colitis.

GSP continued by stating that part of his decision will be if he wants to deal with politics in the UFC.



“Yes, exactly,” St-Pierre said when asked about not wanting to deal with the politics in the UFC. “I understand they have a business to run, but if it’s to go back, and run for another title reign… Can I go back to fight for a title? Then you fight for a title, you have to keep the belt, defend it, and defend it. I don’t want to (put) the whole division on hold.”