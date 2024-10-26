Geoff Neal lands TKO win over Rafael dos Anjos after nasty knee injury – UFC 308 Highlights

Snapping his two-fight losing skid at the welterweight limit, Texan striker, Geoff Neal emerges from his UFC 308 preliminary card with former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos with a TKO win — after the Brazilian suffered an injury to his left knee in the opening stages of the pairing.

Neal, the current number twelve ranked welterweight contender, entered tonight’s clash with ex-champion, dos Anjos in the midst of a two-fight losing skid to both the unbeaten contenders, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Ian Garry — managed to turn the tide in his favor in the Middle East.

Managing to find his range within the first couple of exchanges with Brazilain veteran, dos Anjos tonight at the Etihad Arena, Neal forced the ex-champion to his back on the canvas early on, before the former confirming he heard a “pop” in his left knee, resulting in a TKO stoppage, after the subsequent injury.

Below, catch the highlights from Geoff Neal’s stoppage win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308