Former two-time unified champion Gennady Golovkin appears to be walking away from the world of boxing according to Mexican legend Erik Morales.

Originally the man that Morales trains, undefeated 160-pounder Jaime Munguia, was hoping to step inside the squared circle with Golovkin this summer, but according to Morales, it sounds like GGG will be on the shelf for an “indefinite period of time.”

“I don’t think (we are looking for that fight)”, Morales said in an interview with IZQUIERDAZO. “What I understand, what I was told by the (promoting) company, is that Golovkin told them that he is leaving boxing for an indefinite period of time. And that, if he decides to come back, he will let everybody know. So, we can’t think of Golovkin, right now.”

Erik Morales Says Gennady Golovkin is Not An Option Anymore

Hailing from Kazakhstan, Gennady Golovkin has been revered as one of the best boxers in the world over his 16-year career. If GGG does walk away from the sport altogether, he will leave with an impressive 42-2-1 record, with the only blemishes coming against boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez. His last appearance came in September 2022 when he suffered his second loss to Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“(Fernando) Beltran, and Golden Boy, Oscar de la Hoya in this case, will define who will be Jaime’s next opponent”, Morales said. “We all would like it to be Golovkin, all the team, and especially Jaime. But Golovkin is not there anymore.”

It’s possible that DAZN could offer Gennady Golovkin a truckload of money to accept a fight with the 41-0 Jaime Munguia, but the fact remains that Munguia is not a marquee name. At least, not in the same sense as other potential opponents such as David Benavidez, Dmitry Bivol, and Caleb Plant.