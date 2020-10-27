Gegard Mousasi will attempt to recapture the Bellator Middleweight Championship this week when he takes on Douglas Lima at Bellator 250. The pair’s bout will headline the 11-bout card, which goes down Thursday, Oct. 29, inside the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut.

In Lima, Mousasi will be facing the Bellator welterweight champion; this is the second time the Dutchman has faced the company’s welterweight titleholder. In the second round of their middleweight title clash, he famously stopped Rory Mcdonald, at the time the promotion’s welterweight champ, after the Canadian moved up a division to challenge for the strap.

Speaking to media ahead of his fight, Mousasi gave his thoughts about his upcoming opponent.

” He has been dominant; he has been a champion. He avenged his two losses. I think his confidence is very high, and him seeing me as not a big middleweight, he feels like he can get the job done, ” Mousasi said.

“Overall, I think his mental[strength] is the most dangerous thing about him.”

When asked about where he ranks Lima in terms of the fighters he faced, Mousasi gave the following response.

” So I’m facing Douglas Lima in his prime. I think one of the toughest. Sometimes you can face a tough opponent and finish him in two-rounds, one-round, sometimes an unknown name fighter gives you the hardest fights. I don’t know. We’ll see what kind of challenge he will bring, but definitely a very game and tough opponent to face. I am all prepared, a little bit worried, but that’s good. Keeps me sharp.”

When asked if he would think about moving up to Light Heavyweight to take a shot at Vadim Nemkov’s crown, Mousasi appeared receptive to the idea.

“After this [Lima], it’s John Slater first, and then I’m all open for it. For me, I don’t have the desire to be a double champion. It’s not like it’s a goal of mine, but it’s an accomplishment that would be nice to finish, but to be honest, I would rather have it a little bit later. After two-three more fights at middleweight.”

At 35-years of age, Mousasi is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. However, thankfully, it looks like fans will get the chance to see Mousasi in action for a little while longer.

Who do you see winning this fight?