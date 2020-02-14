Gegard Mousasi Believes He Beats Douglas Lima Everywhere

Spread the word!













Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will get the chance to reclaim his title against welterweight king Douglas Lima. The belt which was recently vacated by Rafael Lovato Jr will be on the line when the pair square off at Bellator 242 in San Jose, California on May 9.

During his reign Mousasi handily dealt with Rory MacDonald who chose to jump up from 170lbs to challenge him. He told MMA Junkie to expect something similar when he faces Lima but insisted weight won’t be the deciding factor come fight night he said.

“Last time I was fighting I saw him and said, ‘Wow, you’re a big guy,’ I hugged him. He’s really big. So, he’s not a small welterweight. He’s going to be big. I don’t think there’s going to be a huge difference in weight, but there’s going to be a size difference. I’m going to be bigger and stronger, I believe. It’s going to be tough for him.”

Mousasi is confident in victory wherever the fight takes place. However, he does respect the power of Lima despite the fact it is yet to be seen at middleweight.

“I feel like I’m better at the standup, and that’s his strength, and when I’m on the ground I’m stronger,” Mousasi said. “I don’t know where he feels he has the advantage. I’m not underestimating him because he’s one hell of a fighter, but I feel like I’m better at the standup, and that’s his strength. I feel like I have the reach and the standup and technique better than him. I can beat him at his strongest points, and I can also beat him at his weakest.”

“If he wants to win, I think he has to knock me out,” Mousasi said. “And technically I’m better. That’s the only way I see he can beat me: If he catches me when I make a mistake. Other than that, I can beat him in the standup.”