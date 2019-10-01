Gambler Bets $30k On Jorge Masvidal To Win At UFC 244

Spread the word!













Two of the biggest fan favorites in the game will headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) next month.

Jorge Masvidal will take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the Madison Square Garden show in New York City. The winner will be awarded with the one-off Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, one gambler has placed a bet worth $30,000 on “Gamebred” to leave Las Vegas victorious.

The bet was placed at the Las Vegas SuperBook.

Masvidal is currently on a two-fight win streak in which he has viciously knocked out each of his opponents. Earlier this year Masvidal stepped into enemy territory and knocked out Darren Till in the second round of their UFC London headliner. He followed that performance up with a record-breaking knockout win over Ben Askren.

Opening up with a flying knee that connected flush, Masvidal now holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds. A record that will likely never be topped. As for Diaz, he ended a three-year layoff in August when he returned to face ex-lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Diaz bested Pettis after three rounds at UFC 241, winning via unanimous decision. It was after that win when the Stockton native decided to respectfully call out Masvidal.

Now, the pair will square off in what has the potential to be one of the UFC’s biggest fights of the year.

