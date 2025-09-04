‘You Are a Terrible Person’ – Gabi Garcia Responds to Gordon Ryan’s Attacks of CJI

Gabi Garcia is coming to the defense of Craig Jones after BJJ star Gordon Ryan slammed CJI 2.

The $1 million team tournament final at this year’s Craig Jones Invitational was brimming with drama as rivals and ex-teammates New Wave met B-Team in the final. After all five bouts went the distance, the contest initially ended in a 47-47 tie. In the event of a draw, the winner will be decided by the last match-up, which was Nick Rodriguez’s dominant showing against Luke Griffith, whom judges scored a 10-8.

This led to B-Team winning the $1 million prize, but Ryan was quick to claim corruption, suggesting that CJI 2 officials made up the rules as they went to ensure B-Team’s victory.

“Corruption at its finest. Not surprised at all,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “Making up rules on the spot is always a good way to guarantee your team wins.”

Gabi Garcia Snaps back at Gordon Ryan’s ‘disgusting’ Accusations

Garcia, who competed against Jones in an intergender grappling match during the inaugural CJI last year, absolutely shredded Ryan once she got wind of his comments.

“I thought the team format was awesome. People are so selfish they don’t even know what a team means. You can’t train alone, brother. And if you don’t know how to fight as a team, you’ll never be anybody.” “U guys are only mad ‘cause you’re not here and not even competing,” Garcia wrote in response. “And today you’re all shocked that Craig brought 50k so these who called themselves “GOATs” could watch something interesting from their couch. Nobody even remembers you if not because u a joke. When u die your medals don’t go with u broooo. But everyone will remember you as the biggest “p*ssyyyy” in the sport. Enjoy your retirement from the couch “supporting your teammates”. “Your feat of losing made you quit. That same fear made Craig a hundred times more important than you. Between us broooo!! We know who is you in real life. Disgusting. How talking sh*t about the guy changing the sport when u are terrible person behind the phone.”

For what it’s worth, the CJI website clearly explained the rule before the tournament even began.