Free Bellator Fight: Chael Sonnen Dominates Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen dominates Wanderlei Silva in a heated fight that took place under the Bellator MMA banner a few years ago. The Viacom-owned promotion released this free fight on their official YouTube channel to promote Sonnen’s next fight.

The former UFC title contender and MMA Legend had their long-coming showdown in a light heavyweight bout in the main event of Bellator NYC in June 2017 in New York City at the most famous arena in the world, Madison Square Garden.

This was a fight that was in the making for years. The two fighters had to wait to finally fight in Bellator cage. There were questions coming into their fight regarding how both of the fighters would do against each other.

If you recall, their rivalry dates back to their days under the UFC banner. It all started when Silva confronted Sonnen in a van on the way to a public appearance and at an MMA expo.

Although it was heated, they managed to avoid a physical confrontation. This led to them coaching “The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3,” where they came to blows as opposing coaches.

Chael Sonnen Dominates To Victory

The judges gave Sonnen the unanimous decision win after he put on a dominating performance with takedowns and his signature ground and pound. You can watch the full fight here:

Sonnen is set to face Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight contest at the Bellator 222 show. This event takes place on June 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.