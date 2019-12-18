Frankie Edgar vs. ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung…

Spread the word!













Hot on the heels of an epic UFC 245 MMA fans get to witness yet another mouth-watering match-up this weekend at UFC Busan. The stacked fight card will be the promotions last of 2019 and will round off an massive year for the sport in fantastic fashion.

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, now fighting at featherweight will travel to South Korea to face off against the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung in his home country.

The 38-year-old Edgar could get another title shot with a win but is considered an underdog after stepping in on short notice to travel to South Korea. You can find the former 155lb king priced as high as +153 with bookmakers. The favourite ‘Korean Zombie’ is as low as -167. Fight fans can check out online casino and sports betting operator Zulabet for all the latest odds and to place some bets on the card.

Brian Ortega was originally scheduled to make the trip to Asia for his first fight since suffering a loss to Max Holloway over a year ago. However, Ortega was forced off the card due to an injury just two weeks out from the fight, leaving the UFC to scramble to find a new opponent.

In steps Edgar despite already having a fight lined up with bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen in January. The fight veteran Edgar is hoping to still fight in January but that seems unlikely unless he makes quick work of the ‘Korean Zombie’.

UFC prospect Sandhagen was understandably upset when speaking to ESPN, he said. “The UFC is trying to do their jobs and save a huge card, which I get, but they’re also losing a shot at an opportunity to turn a young, new face into a star and the Raleigh fans are going to be pretty bummed too.”

What’s done is done and UFC fans have an epic fight to look forward to this weekend. A fight that has been in the making for over a year. Edgar was meant to fight Jung in Denver last November but was himself forced out of the fight through injury. Yair Rodriguez stepped in and scored one of the most epic KO wins of all-time.

On paper this fight should be an absolute war. Both men like to stand and bang, but both can also get it done in other ways. Edgar has elite level wrestling that has made him a champion and kept him relevant over the past decade. ‘Korean Zombie’ has fantastic jujitsu which saw him pull off the first ever twister submission inside the UFC back in 2011. The second was only completed a couple weeks back by hot prospect Bryce Mitchell.

This fight has seriously implications on the featherweight title picture. Both men are top contenders and a win for either could see them next in line for a shot at new champion Alexander Volkanovski. The Australian claimed the title this past weekend and is now in search of an opponent for his first defence.