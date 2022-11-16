Frankie Edgar is ‘heartbroken’ with retirement fight in his MMA career: “It would have been nice to go out on a high note.”

‘The Answer’ Frankie Edgar is wholly heartbroken with the way his MMA career has come to a close. Edgar was a decorated UFC lightweight world champion. After contentious and polarizing losses he moved down to featherweight and eventually bantamweight.

In his overall career, he has set the record for the greatest total fight time in UFC history at nearly eight hours of time in the cage. Along the way, Edgar has faced an incredible list of opponents including Benson Henderson, Gray Maynard, BJ Penn, Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira, and Chad Mendes, among many others.

Currently, Edgar is on a three-fight consecutive KO-losing streak. Since 2021 he has lost to Cory Sandhagen, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, and, this past weekend, Chris Gutiérrez, all via stoppage. Frankie Edgar has declared his retirement but is not happy with the way his career has ended.

Frankie Edgar is ‘heartbroken’

In an interview with Champ and The Tramp, Frankie Edgar outlined how he felt about his exit from the sport. He explained:

“Obviously heartbroken. No way that’s how I wanted to go. But that’s the way it goes. You saw [the knockout], everybody saw it. It f****** sucks but how can I complain to be honest. People were cheering my name the whole time, before, during, after. I know I work hard to get where I got. Like f****** hard, very hard. I sacrificed a lot my whole life. I put my all into my athletic career since day one but who the f*** am I to complain? There’s people out there that work hard and they just make it by. I know both sides of that. I’m just trying to be grateful for what I accomplished. Grateful for the ride I had.” [Transcript courtesy of BJ Penn.com]

The US-born athlete added that he would have liked to end his career on a victory. He continued:

“Now it’s over. It’s in my rearview. It’s just f*****g close in the rearview right now. But it’s going to get further away like everything does and in the big scheme of things, how f*****g important is it? Is it? I don’t know. It would have been nice to go out on a high note. That’s what I wanted. That’s what I thought I was going to have.”

See the full interview with Frankie Edgar below: