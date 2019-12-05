Frankie Edgar Frontrunner To Face ‘Korean Zombie’ In Korea

Spread the word!













Last night, news broke that Brian Ortega suffered a torn ACL and was forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC Busan headliner against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on December 21.

Now, the UFC is looking for a replacement opponent for Jung. It seems that former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar could step in. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Edgar is currently the frontrunner to replace Ortega and take on Jung.

Of course, Edgar is currently scheduled to take on Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh in late January next month. However, the report adds that the UFC hopes to keep that fight intact, in addition to Edgar fighting Jung later this month.

Frankie Edgar is the frontrunner to replace Brian Ortega versus Chan Sung Jung on Dec. 21, sources say. Looking good. Yes, he’s scheduled to fight Cory Sandhagen next month, but UFC is hoping to keep the fight in tact, too. They would have to assess after the South Korea fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2019

The loss of the Ortega vs. Jung matchup is certainly a big blow for fans, as there seemed to be a buildup of animosity between the pair, who took shots at one another through social media before the fight became official. Now, Edgar could potentially fight again at 145 pounds, filling in for Ortega, before cutting to 135 for his bantamweight debut.

What do you think about Edgar stepping in to face Jung, and possibly fighting again the next month?