Brian Ortega Injured, Out Of Fight Versus Korean Zombie

The upcoming UFC fight card in Busan, South Korea has taken a massive hit. Brian Ortega was scheduled for a main event match-up against the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. However, the former featherweight title challenger has been forced out due to a knee injury.

According to Ortega he has a torn ACL an injury he picked up in training. Whilst serious it won’t need surgery, but he will still need a few months to fully recover. He released the following statement on his Instagram page. (H/T briantcity on Instagram)

“I tore my ACL in training, and I won’t be fighting in Korea. Thankfully, it was only a partial tear so I’m already rehabbing it and the plan is to be back to 100 percent in 2-3 months. I didn’t want to let down the fans, the Zombie and the UFC, so I strongly considered pushing through it and fighting anyways but according to doctors, the risk of a full rupture in the fight was high and that would put me out for up to a year. Sorry guys, I gotta take care of this right now but I’ll make it up to all of you in 2020, I promise.”

Many fans had been looking forward to seeing Ortega back in action later this month. The 145’er has not competed since his lopsided loss to reigning featherweight king Max Holloway. This injury means he will have sat out the entirety of 2019

The UFC still have South Korean fighter Sung Jung topping the card in his home country. Last time out he made quick work of Renato Moicano, who has now moved up to lightweight. Prior to that he suffered a sensational KO loss to Yair Rodriguez in the fifth round of their back and forth bout at UFC Denver.

He’ll now need a new opponent and the UFC have just over two weeks to find someone for the Dec 21 event. Whoever it is you can be sure of a fun fight when ‘Korean Zombie’ is involved.

