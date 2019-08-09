Frankie Edgar Called Out By Two Top Bantamweights For Division Debut

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar will be making the cut down to 135 pounds. According to Edgar’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the Edgar camp is targeting a November 2 debut from Madison Square Garden.

With the news of Edgar dropping down to bantamweight, two of the division’s top rising stars have thrown their names in the hat to welcome in “The Answer.” Those being Petr Yan and Ricky Simon. The pair each Tweeted out their respective challenges earlier this week.

November works for me https://t.co/npHvNEMA6C — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) August 7, 2019

Edgar is a former champion at 155 pounds and challenged for 145-pound gold multiple times. Unfortunately, he was never able to capture that second title, and after his most recent title bout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 240 last month, Edgar decided it was time for a change.

That change, of course, being dropping down to a division that many believe to be a natural fit for Edgar, who was a short featherweight. There are plenty of interesting potential fights for Edgar at 135 pounds; including against the likes of Henry Cejudo, Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, and more.

It will be interesting to see how Edgar fares at his new home of bantamweight.

What do you think about Simon and Yan challenging Edgar for his bantamweight debut?