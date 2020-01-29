Frankie Edgar Will Move Down To 135lbs For Last Fight Of UFC Contract, Hopes To Resign

Spread the word!













Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is planning to move down to bantamweight for his next fight, which will be the last of his current contract. The 38-year-old was originally expected to move to 135lbs. A fight against young stand out Cory Sandhagen was slated to take place at UFC Raleigh earlier this month. However, Edgar opted to delay that fight in favour of facing the ‘Korean Zombie’ at featherweight late last year. Edgar fell to a first-round defeat via TKO at UFC Busan, he’s now looking to bounce back. Speaking to Joe Rogan he explained what motivated him to drop down in weight again, he said.

“I’m going to go down to 135. I’m probably like 156 right now. My last fight, I was getting down to 145. I got down to 144.5. That’s only 8.5 (pounds) over where I’ve got to be to make 136. It was such an easy cut for this last time. I think late spring or early summer, (I’ll be back) at 135.”

Whoever or whenever he fights next, it will be the last on his current UFC deal. ‘The Answer’ isn’t entirely closing the door on other promotions and will listen to offers. However, his preference is to continue his 13-year association with the sports leading promotion, which dates back to Edgar’s sixth professional fight.

“It’ll be 13 years I’ve been in the UFC coming in February. Money talks. But I mean, honestly, if I was being straight up, where would I want to finish my career? I do want to finish in the UFC. I got in the UFC at 5-0. I pretty much grew up here. It’d be nice to finish it here, but everything has to make sense.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

