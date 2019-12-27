Frank Mir Admits He Was Upset When CM Punk Made MMA Debut In UFC

Spread the word!













Many were displeased when former WWE star CM Punk made his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut on the main card of a pay-per-view (PPV) event in 2016.

Punk took on Mickey Gall at welterweight on the main card of UFC 203. Ultimately, it was an easy night at the office for Gall, who submitted Punk in the first round. Nonetheless, many within the MMA community were angered that Punk, a professional wrestler, got his shot at an MMA debut on such a grand stage that was a UFC PPV; a spot that likely should’ve gone to someone more deserving.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir shared those exact feelings during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. (H/T MMA News)

“I was upset when CM Punk got to have a UFC fight for his debut,” Mir said. “Well if all of a sudden my first ever pro wrestling match I jumped into AEW or WWE [they would say] what an assh*le! So just on my name I jump out there. I’m not gonna look very good, I’m not going to do a great job. And what does that say to all of the guys who have worked? Have wrestled for fifty fu*king bucks, you know? I mean like it’s kind of a spit in their face.”

Of course, Mir wasn’t mad at Punk himself, who was simply taking the opportunity afforded to him. Instead, his anger was more towards the situation, and the fact that someone more deserving was missing out on that spot.

“Now I was the one upset before when the guy [Punk] came over my sport and just took another [fighter’s spot]…that was my problem. I wasn’t mad at CM Punk for getting that opportunity. I was mad because it took the opportunity away from somebody else.”

