Ex-Champion Francis Ngannou whitewashed from UFC 285 Countdown show following promotional departure

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has been left completely absent from the promotion’s standard ‘Countdown’ show ahead of their UFC 285 pay-per-view event this weekend – with the Cameroonian’s victory over event headliner, Ciryl Gane overlooked.

Ngannou, the promotion’s most recent heavyweight champion – undisputed or otherwise, departed the UFC back in January of this year officially, with the organization stripping him of his championship and waiving their period of exclusive matching, allowing him to immediately field offers from other promotions. Ngannou’s contractual obligations with the UFC completed on December 9. last.

In his final Octagon appearance, however, Ngannou headlined UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California in January of last year in a title unification bout against then-interim titleholder, Gane.

Scoring a successful unanimous decision win over the Factory MMA Paris staple, Francis Ngannou would bow out of the organization subsequently in the midst of a six-fight winning streak.

UFC fail to directly mention Francis Ngannou’s championship reign during their ‘Countdown’ show

And ahead of UFC 285 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – the promotion detailed Gane’s interim title win over Derrick Lewis in their promotional ‘Countdown’ show, however, failed to name Ngannou as the victor or in any facet during their recollection of Gane’s title unification victory in January of last year.

Returning to winning ways in July of last year, Gane headlined UFC Fight Night Paris against Australian knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa, securing an eventual third round TKO victory.

And this weekend, the Fernand Lopez product vies for vacant heavyweight gold against former two-time light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, who makes his long-awaited divisional bow and first Octagon walk in over three years.

In the time since his departure from the UFC, Batié native, Francis Ngannou has been linked with a slew of potential next moves – including a move to professional boxing to take on any combination of former and current world champions, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury.