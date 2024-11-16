Francis Ngannou vs. Jake Paul? ‘The Predator’ Sends Ominous Message Post-Tyson Fight

Is Francis Ngannou next for Jake Paul?

Making his 12th appearance inside the squared circle on Friday night, ‘The Problem Child’ scored the biggest win of his professional boxing career, besting former undisputed heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul landed a unanimous decision victory after the 58-year-old Tyson ran out of steam halfway through the eight-round affair. Paul’s win over Tyson generated a whole host of reactions from fighters, including KSI, Terence Crawford, and Conor McGregor.

Also included on that list was Ngannou, who expressed his desire to slap up ‘El Gallo’ the next time they run into one another.

“Next time I see this Jake Paul guy I’m gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps,” Ngannou wrote on X.

Paul and Ngannou are both under contract with the PFL making their pairing a real possibility. Unfortunately, Paul isn’t usually interested in fighting opponents he doesn’t have a size, age, or experience advantage over.

Jake Paul is tired of hearing excuses

Paul’s career has been mostly made of fighting past-their-prime athletes and his fight with Tyson was no different. Still, ‘The Problem Child’ has acquiesced to the fact that no matter who he defeats, there will always be people quick to write-off his success.