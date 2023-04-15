Arjan Bhullar is optimistic and hopeful that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou might join ONE FC.

While certainly a move that would cause waves in the industry, it’s still all up in the air as to what Ngannou decides to do with his career. The former UFC heavyweight champion was on top of the world after defeating Stipe Miocic in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 260 and besting his friend and former training partner Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

‘The Predator’ made the decision not to resign with the UFC and has since been taking a break from the sport. While potential fights between Ngannou and the likes of Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder have emerged, no concrete evidence of Ngannou’s next fight has revealed itself at the time of the writing of this article.

That leaves the world in a precarious situation. One of the greatest heavyweights of our era is a free agent and does not seem to be willing to budge anytime soon as far as re-signing with the UFC goes.

Arjan Bhullar hopeful Francis Ngannou signs with ONE FC

“He’s (Francis Ngannou) conquered the West. Let’s bring him out to the East. I have no problem with this,” Arjan Bhullar began (H/T MMA NEWS). “People are scared of him as well, but if you’re a fighter and you’re a champion, it doesn’t matter who it is. You step up,” He continued.

“That’s what a champion does, win, lose, or draw. And I have never run away from a fight. I have never shied away. I’ve lost, but I am not that guy. There’s no one that can say Arjan Bhullar didn’t step up. I might win, I might lose, but I will always step on that line, I will always sign the contract. I’m a man at the end of the day.”

“They’re nuclear bombs, I get that, but if you have a nuclear bomb and you can’t land it, what are you gonna do?” Bhullar declared. “Same thing with Anatoly. If your delivery system isn’t there to land a bomb, you can sit at home with your bomb. It means nothing. I don’t get hit. I’ve got that grappling.”

Defending the title against Anatoly Malykhin after several cancellations of the fight, it’s unclear whether or not Bhullar will even be the ONE FC heavyweight champ by the time Ngannou joins the organization if ‘The Predator’ ever even decides to do so.

Regardless, a bout between the two men would sure be an insane banger and a fight fans would gladly pay to see. It’s still unclear as to what Francis Ngannou’s plans are, but right now, it is true everything leads to ‘The Predator’ hoping for a big-money boxing match against the current stars of that sport.

Francis Ngannou has said the PFL or ONE FC could very well be his two options when it comes to MMA but that still leaves things very much in the air in terms of his future.

Would you prefer to see Francis Ngannou box or join ONE FC?