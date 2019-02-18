Francis Ngannou Takes Shot At Brock Lesnar

Francis Ngannou takes a shot at former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar following his latest win under the UFC banner.

The former title challenger beat former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 1 by KO in just 26 seconds. This fight took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.



Following the fight, Ngannou made it known that he thinks he should be next in line for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title that is currently held by Daniel Cormier.

Although he’s not likely to be next for a shot, he did give his take on the current state of the UFC heavyweight division. This is where he took a shot at Lesnar for talking trash but never showing up to fight.

“For Brock Lesnar, he’s just walking around talking (expletive), but he never shows up for a fight,” he told MMAJunkie. “So let’s see.”



Lesnar is rumored to be returning to the UFC to take on Cormier. UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make Lesnar vs. Cormier for the heavyweight title in early 2019 but that appears less likely than ever.

