Dana White: Daniel Cormier, Not Francis Ngannou Has Title Fight Set

Dana White says UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has plans lined up for him involving the title and not former contender Francis Ngannou. Thus, those thinking that Ngannou would be next in line for a title shot are mistaken.

The former title challenger beat former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 1 by KO in just 26 seconds. This fight took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Many believed that due Francis beating the training partner and good friend of the UFC heavyweight champion then he would be next in line. However, that’s not case, according to the UFC President. Instead, the promotion has different plans for DC but wouldn’t elaborate on them due to Cormier not being cleared to fight yet.

“Well yeah, Francis is there,” White told ESPN. “Cormier’s hurt right now and we have another fight lined up for Cormier first so, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

“[Cormier] is not healthy yet so I would never announce a fight without it being done,” White said when questioned about the opponent for Cormier. “It makes no sense. I don’t even know when Cormier’s gonna be ready.”

