Francis Ngannou Seeks Meeting With Dana White For One Reason

Francis Ngannou seeks meeting with UFC President Dana White after the boss has given some negative comments about him and his performances lately.

In-House Fighting

Before getting into his next fight, he wants to get right with White but there’s one problem with his plan. He needs to find a way to get a meeting with him.

At the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Derrick Lewis was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over the former title contender. This was not a thrilling fight at all. Instead, neither fighter threw a lot of shots in a stand-up fight that was being hyped as someone will be KO’d in the first round. That didn’t happen.

Thus, after the fight, White was not happy with Ngannou and blasted them as a result of it by stating that he thought the former title contender had some ego problems.

Francis Ngannou Seeks Meeting

Ngannou joined “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” where he talked about his previous fight, the comments made by White, and his next booking under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon. He stated that he has yet to speak with White since losing to former UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in January.

“No, I haven’t seen him, I haven’t talked with him,” Ngannou said (via MMA Mania). “Yes, I want to [clear the air] but I don’t know how I’m gonna handle that. Since my fight against Stipe, I haven’t seen Dana White. I never called him. “We never spoke on the phone. I have to put that out of my head, people got disappointed with my performance. I have to put that away, that distraction, and focus on the fight.”

Curtis Blaydes and Ngannou are slated to fight at the upcoming UFC Beijing event (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) on November 25, 2018, at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.