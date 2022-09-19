Francis Ngannou reveals he has yet to receive new contract offer from UFC, insists he must be allowed to box

Undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has revealed he has yet to receive a new contract proposal from the organization following the completion of his most recent deal. And claims that he must be allowed to box professionally by the promotion before he considers agreeing terms.

Ngannou, the current undisputed heavyweight champion under the UFC banner, headlined UFC 270 at the beginning of this year against then-interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane, displaying his grappling and wrestling chaps en route to a unanimous decision win.

Following the culmination of the bout, Ngannou, who successfully unified the heavyweight crowns, completed his contractual obligations with the organization, however, is subject to a ‘sunset’ and ‘champions’ clause with the promotion, preventing him from currently testing free agency.

The Cameroonian powerhouse also underwent a surgical procedure to address a knee injury, undergoing a reconstructive procedure. Ngannou is expected to be sidelined until the beginning of 2023 to boot as he recovers.

As a result, speculation has been rife regarding a potential end-of-year interim title fight, featuring a combination of either former champions, Stipe Miocic, the aforenoted, Gane, or former two-time light heavyweight championship holder, Jon Jones.

At the time of publication, an interim title has yet to be introduced in the heavyweight division, however, Francis Ngannou’s future also remains muddled, with the Batie native confirming how he must be allowed to enter the squared circle before considering penning new terms with the UFC.

“My contract status right now is still the same, I haven’t received any offer (from the UFC) … I think we’re not in a rush,” Francis Ngannou told Sirius XM during a recent interview. “I’m not in a rush either. I’m not going anywhere, so I’m not rushing… Absolutely (I’m still interested in fighting Tyson Fury). However this ends up, that (boxing) has to be part of it.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

Francis Ngannou landed the undisputed heavyweight crown in 2021

Winning the undisputed heavyweight championship last year at UFC 260, Ngannou defeated the aforenoted, Miocic with a thunderous second round knockout, avenging a prior unanimous decision defeat to the Ohio native.