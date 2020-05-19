Francis Ngannou Opens As Betting Favorite Over Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier

Spread the word!













Oddsmakers seem to be confident in Francis Ngannou’s chances against Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

Talk has been heating up of a potential Ngannou vs. Jones super fight in recent days with many in the combat sports world eager to see the latter tested against arguably the hardest-hitting fighter in the entire sport.

Although Ngannou does possess destructive power, some observers believe Jones will still be too technical for him and come out on top. The light heavyweight champion seems to think so as well. Oddsmakers, such as BetOnline.ag, think differently though.

They have “The Predator” coming out on top not only against Jones but Cormier as well.

Ngannou The Slight Betting Favorite

Francis Ngannou: -140 (5/7)

Daniel Cormier: +120 (6/5)

**Note: Fight must take place in 2020 for action.

Francis Ngannou: -150 (2/3)

Jon Jones: +130 (13/10)

**Note: Fight must take place in 2020 for action.

That means you would have to bet $140 or $150 to earn $100 on an Ngannou win against Cormier or Jones respectively. Meanwhile, you would net $120 or $130 if you staked a $100 wager on Cormier or Jones respectively.

Interestingly, Cormier is a slightly smaller underdog than Jones but that’s owing to the fact that he has already competed at heavyweight before while “Bones” has yet to make the move up.

Regardless, are you surprised by these odds?