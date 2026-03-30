Francis Ngannou, Megan Olivi, Akaash Singh and Others Send Support to Israel Adesanya After UFC Seattle Setback

The MMA community has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s candid statement after his loss to Joe Pyfer.



This past weekend, “The Last Stylebender” locked horns with Pyfer in the main event of UFC Seattle. Adesanya looked sharp in Round 1, landed the better shots, showed precise takedown defense, and his footwork was on point.



However, like in his previous 3 fights, in Round 2, Adesanya’s decision to stand and trade with Pyfer didn’t go in his favor. The 36-year-old was clipped with multiple uppercuts, dragged to the mat, and TKO’d by “Bodybagz” before the second stanza could conclude.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 28: (R-L) Joe Pyfer punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Climate Pledge Arena on March 28, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Despite 4 back-to-back losses, Adesanya has refused to hang up the gloves and has promised to ‘go again and again.’

Israel Adesanya has no plans on retiring anytime soon 🔥



"You keep going. Again, and again, and again. I'm not f*cking leaving. You'll never stop me!



I might get beat, but I'll always remain undefeated." #UFCSeattlepic.twitter.com/nhKP6bV2UX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2026



After the UFC Seattle setback, the Nigerian-born Kiwi also shared a message with fans via Instagram. He wrote:

“I know it’s hard on my people seeing me fall. I promise you it’s harder on me. Regardless, we respawn and go again. 🎲🎲”

Check out Israel Adesanya’s post below:

Fans and the MMA community show support for Israel Adesanya

Content Manager at The Mac Life, Oscar Willis, left a comment on the above post:

“🐐”

Nina-Marie Daniele commented:

“The comeback will be legendary! We love ya, Izzy! Still the GOAT! ❤️🐐”

Comedian Adam Waheed also chimed in:

“U are still HIM 🐐”

American comedian Akaash Singh wrote:

“Always brother 🙏🏼”

Francis Ngannou commented:

“Everyone can handle victories, but it takes a champion to handle defeat #WAKANDA4EVER🙅🏾‍♂️🐐❤️”

Stephen Thompson showed support:

“One of the best to ever do it! You’re an inspiration, my friend. A true martial artist 🤜🏼🫷🏼”

Tim Welch added:

“Legend🔥☝🏻”

Megan Olivi reacted:

“🙏🏼”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk added:

“🙌”

Check out the reactions below: