Despite many within the MMA community claiming Jon Jones is en route to a one-sided successful heavyweight title defense at UFC 295 in November against Stipe Miocic, a former foe of the Ohio native, ex-heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has claimed the bout is most definitely in swing at “50-50” a man.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is slated to make his professional boxing debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month, taking on incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury over the course of 10 rounds in the Middle East.

And as for Jones, the Endicott native is set to take main event honors in his home state in November at Madison Square Garden, taking on the returning former two-time heavyweight titleholder, Miocic in the pair’s long-awaited title offing in New York.

Francis Ngannou issues warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 295 return

Opening as a significant betting favorite to defeat Miocic in November at UFC 295, Jones has been warned to keep his p’s and q’s in check against the former by Ngannou – who has himself twice shared the Octagon with the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time.

“I put 50-50 on that fight [between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic],” Francis Ngannou said during his open workout ahead of his boxing debut next month. “I fought Stipe (Miocic) twice, and I know Stipe is pretty good. I know he doesn’t look like it, but I know how tough he is, I know how good he is. I know very well.”

Recently also sharing his thoughts on a potential tangle with Jones in the future despite a failed pairing during their respective tenures under the scrutiny of the UFC, Ngannou claims that a potential showdown is still possible – regardless of involvement from the Dana White-led organization.

