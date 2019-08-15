Francis Ngannou Lands Role In ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou has landed a movie role in the upcoming “Fast & Furious 9” film.

ESPN reported the news, which was originally broken by Deadline. His specific role has not yet been announced. The “Fast & Furious” franchise is no stranger to having mixed martial artists involved in their films. Notable names to have appeared in the franchise include Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

This is quite the opportunity for Ngannou, who has been on a tear within the heavyweight division as of late. The 32-year-old is on a three-fight win streak, each of those victories coming by way of finish in the first round. Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight title challenger.

With his current win streak, it’s possible that Ngannou is next in line to challenge for the strap once again. This weekend heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his title against Stipe Miocic. It wouldn’t be a surprise if “The Predator” were to get the first crack at the winner in early 2020.

Ngannou challenged for the title back in January of 2018 against then-title holder Stipe Miocic. When it was all said and done after five rounds, Miocic retained the gold via lopsided unanimous decision. It would be interesting to see how a rematch between the pair would play out.

What do you think about Ngannou joining the cast of “Fast & Furious 9?”