UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was left dazed and confused after seeing what Logan Paul made for his fight against Floyd Mayweather this weekend.

Paul fought Mayweather in an exhibition bout in Miami on Sunday. The fight went the distance and no winner was officially declared. After the fight, the two fighters hugged in the ring while the crowd rained down boos on them.

Afterwards, it was reported that Logan Paul made somewhere in the range of 20 million dollars for this fight. This got a lot of people talking on social media about fighter pay in combat sports. One of the more prominent names that voiced their frustrations was Francis Ngannou. He took to Twitter to post the following.

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Before the fight, Mayweather kept saying that this fight was a ‘legalised bank robbery’. (H/T Dailymail.co.uk)

“I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s something easy like [the Paul fight], a legalised bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it.”

However, it does look like Mayweather will make around 100 million dollars for this fight after the pay-per view numbers come out. For comparison, Ngannou made around 1 million dollars for his last fight at UFC 260. During the post fight press conference, Mayweather admitted that this will probably be the last time he fights in the ring.

“I am going into the Hall of Fame, I have nothing to prove. If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that’s good for them. I have been in this sport for so long, I was letting people see I can come out at the age of 44 and bring 30,000 to the stadium and bring good pay-per-view numbers.”

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou about the money Logan Paul made for the Floyd Mayweather fight?