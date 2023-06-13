Despite multiple links with a professional boxing debut later this year before a comeback to mixed martial arts competition in 2024, former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has claimed “nothing is guaranteed” regarding his fighting future this year.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports since January of last year, successfully unifying the division titles with a unanimous decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

Departing the UFC back in January of this year following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization, Ngannou recently put pen to paper on a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Linked with a transition to professional boxing before the close of this annum, Ngannou has been tied to a potential fight with former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder – as well as current gold holder, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora.

Francis Ngannou revealed a two-fight series with Deontay Wilder was “serious”

Sharing his thoughts on Wilder’s recent appearance at PFL 4, Ngannou revealed talks of a potential two-fight series were “serious”.

“I didn’t know that he (Deontay Wilder) was supposed to be there, but that was a good come-out,” Francis Ngannou told The Schmo. “We were having a conversation earlier this year before they came out with a potential fight in December. That’s why we’re going to hold that up in order to finish his business in December. But we were serious about a two-fight deal.”

As far as a return to mixed martial arts competition next year, Ngannou described the possibility of a return as a a “definite” one, however, was unsure if he would fight this year.

“Inside the cage; definitely 2024,” Francis Ngannou explained. “Inside the ring; not quite sure yet. It’s still possible for this year, [but] nothing [is] guaranteed.” (Transcribed by MMA News)